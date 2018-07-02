Lockhart announced as Skaneateles Police Chief George E. Davis Memorial Scholarship Award winner

Marcus Lockhart receives Skaneateles Police Chief George E. Davis Memorial Scholarship Award

Marcus Lockhart , son of Denise Ware and Raymond Lockhart was awarded the Skaneateles Police Chief George E. Davis Memorial Scholarship Award at the 2018 Skaneateles High School Commencement Ceremony.

Marcus will be attending OCC in the fall, and studying Fire Protection Technology and will be doing a two year internship the Moyers Corner Fire Department. He plans to start training for High Angle Rescue in the near future as well.

Marcus is a proud member of the Skaneateles Fire Department .

During his high school years at Skaneateles, Marcus volunteered at the Food Pantry and put in many hours of eduction in the training to be a fireman.

The scholarship is awarded each year to a graduating senior who is the son, daughter, grandson or granddaughter of a police officer and/or is pursuing a career in law enforcement or in public service sector, as well as one that demonstrates leadership and displays citizenship.

Marcus was chosen by the Davis Family because of his being a member of the Skaneateles Fire Department and pursuing a career in Fire Protection. At graduation Marcus also received the Skaneateles Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship.

The Davis family believes that by establishing this memorial scholarship fund, the memory and legacy of Chief Davis will remain in hearts and minds year after year.

They were very pleased to award this year’s scholarship to Marcus .

Marcus displays kindness and caring to others…many of those qualities such as Chief Davis showed his community all those years.

