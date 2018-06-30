 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Caz library open Sunday to offer cool spaces in heat wave

Jun 30, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, News

Caz library open Sunday to offer cool spaces in heat wave

In response to the Heat Advisory, the Cazenovia Public Library will be open Sunday, July 1 from noon to 6 pm and July 4 from noon to 6 pm. Our air conditioned building will offer a cool spot to relax and read a book, play with the children’s toys or board games, put together a puzzle or use the computers or wifi. At 2 pm both days we will be showing movies. This is also a nice opportunity to visit the museum with your out of town guests.

Comment on this Story

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling