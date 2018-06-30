Caz library open Sunday to offer cool spaces in heat wave

Jun 30, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, News
In response to the Heat Advisory, the Cazenovia Public Library will be open Sunday, July 1 from noon to 6 pm and July 4 from noon to 6 pm. Our air conditioned building will offer a cool spot to relax and read a book, play with the children’s toys or board games, put together a puzzle or use the computers or wifi. At 2 pm both days we will be showing movies. This is also a nice opportunity to visit the museum with your out of town guests.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Jun 29, 2018 0
Jun 29, 2018 0
Jun 29, 2018 0
Jun 29, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jun 29, 2018
Jun 29, 2018