Caz library open Sunday to offer cool spaces in heat wave

In response to the Heat Advisory, the Cazenovia Public Library will be open Sunday, July 1 from noon to 6 pm and July 4 from noon to 6 pm. Our air conditioned building will offer a cool spot to relax and read a book, play with the children’s toys or board games, put together a puzzle or use the computers or wifi. At 2 pm both days we will be showing movies. This is also a nice opportunity to visit the museum with your out of town guests.

