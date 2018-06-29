New York State Reform Party Endorses John Salka for Assembly

John Salka

John Salka, (R,C,Ref) candidate for the 121st Assembly District, has accepted the endorsement of the New York State Reform Party.

“Receiving the endorsement of Reform Party sends the message that I will work hard to make the changes in our state capital that we so desperately need,” Salka said. “Albany is awash in corruption, political favoritism, and billions of dollars of waste with special interests benefiting more than its citizens. Votes are cast not on what is in the best interests of the people, but how the party bosses decide they should be, all for the sake of keeping one’s seat ‘politically safe’ from challenge.”

“ As I travel extensively throughout the 121st assembly district, I am struck by the number of farmers, members of our emergency services community, small business owners, and members of the general public, that are concerned and disappointed by the lack of responsiveness and leadership in our district now. I will fill that void, and make sure that all the people that I represent are heard, and their concerns addressed.”

“The Reform Party’s position on government accountability, term limits, allowing New Yorker’s to have the option of making changes through referendum, and giving the minorities in our legislature a stronger voice fall in line with what I will fight for in our state’s capital.”

“The Reform Party is proud to endorse John for the New York State assembly,” said Curtis Sliwa, head of the NYS Reform Party. “John has worked hard over the years as a school board member and president, town supervisor and county legislator to bring about more efficient government that is responsive to the people, and his energy and determination to change Albany and how it works is admirable. We look forward to working with John when he gets to Albany.”

Salka has also received the endorsements of the Republican and Conservative parties. He invites all to contact him at salkaforassembly@gmail.com or through his page on Facebook.

