At the Skaneateles Library

At the Library: Summer reading and more

The Skaneateles Library is gearing up for one of our busiest seasons: summer! We’re inviting the whole community to our Summer Reading Kick-off Party on Thursday, June 28 from 6:30 to 8:00 PM. Register for Summer Reading, sing-along and dance to live music by the McCarthy Family Band, get your face painted, splash in our kiddie pool, make your own maracas and more. Free popcorn, cotton candy and watermelon will be available for snacking.

Summer Reading begins July 2 and runs through Aug. 25. Kids can earn fun incentives through reading all summer long, with Library Loot for the younger crowd and unique reading challenges for older kids and teens.

Grownups are encouraged to check out “The Great American Read” top 100 best-loved novels list, created from a national survey for The Great American Read television series on PBS. For each book you read from the list this summer, you’ll receive a raffle ticket to win a prize at the end of August.

While summer is a great time to get in some extra reading, we also have loads of enrichment programming inspired by this year’s theme, Libraries Rock. We’ll be hosting performances for families every Tuesday at 10:30 AM (unless otherwise noted):

July 10: The MOST

July 17: Moreland the Magician

July 24: The Science of Music with the Dirt-Meister

July 31: Magic and Comedy with Charlie and Checkers

Aug. 7: Build Your Own Fairy House

Aug. 14 at 2 p.m.: BubbleMania with Doug Rougeux

Aug. 21: Zoo to You

We’re also bringing The Merry-Go-Round Youth Theatre to town at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 6 for their performance of “The Bremen Town Musicians.” Please note, the show will be held at Austin Park.

In addition to these special events, we’ve added additional programming to keep kids busy:

Parachute Play at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays, July 16, July 30, Aug. 13 (Ages 3 – 5)

Creative Kids at 2 p.m. on Thursdays in July (Ages 8+, please register)

Drop-in STEAM Stuff between 2 and 4 p.m. on Thursdays in August (Ages 8+)

Junior Coders at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 20 and Tuesday, August 21 (Ages 6 – 8, please register to attend both sessions)

Did you know that Kanopy, the on-demand video streaming service available to Skaneateles Library cardholders, now includes kids’ content? Kanopy Kids features hundreds of videos that leave your little ones entertained and help them learn and grow! Kanopy has partnered with Common Sense Media to provide developmentally-appropriate age ratings so parents know which videos are best for their kids.

To get all the details and register if requested, visit SkaneatelesLibrary.org or call us at 315-685-5135.

We can’t wait to see you at the library this summer.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story