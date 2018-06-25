Maxwell Library to reopen Tuesday

Following issues with a water main Maxwell Memorial Library was closed June 19 until further notice.

The library announced June 25 it will reopen June 26 at 10 a.m.

The library has also started its summer reading program and more information can be found on the library website, maxwellmemoriallibrary.org.

