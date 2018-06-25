 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Maxwell Library to reopen Tuesday

Jun 25, 2018 Eagle Observer, News, News

Maxwell Library to reopen Tuesday

Following issues with a water main Maxwell Memorial Library was closed June 19 until further notice.

The library announced June 25 it will reopen June 26 at 10 a.m.

The library has also started its summer reading program and more information can be found on the library website, maxwellmemoriallibrary.org.

 

Comment on this Story

News from the SLA

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling