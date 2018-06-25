Maxwell Library to reopen Tuesday

Jun 25, 2018 Jason Gabak Eagle Observer, News, News
Following issues with a water main Maxwell Memorial Library was closed June 19 until further notice.
The library announced June 25 it will reopen June 26 at 10 a.m.
The library has also started its summer reading program and more information can be found on the library website, maxwellmemoriallibrary.org.
Jun 25, 2018 0
Jun 25, 2018 0
Jun 25, 2018 0
Jun 25, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jun 25, 2018
Jun 25, 2018
Jun 25, 2018
Jun 25, 2018
Jun 25, 2018