Concerts and more this summer in Marcellus

Concerts and more this summer in Marcellus

Summer is finally here and there are lots of events and camps happening in Marcellus!

Merry Go Round Youth Theatre Presents: MGR Junior Stars in Marcellus. This month-long musical theatre program will culminate with a performance of “Peter Pan.” MGR Junior Stars is designed to accommodate young performers with all degrees of experience and training.

With careful directions from the Merry Go Round Theatre professional staff, students will learn the fundamentals of musical theatre performance. Any aspiring performers entering grades 3-8 are welcome! The fee is $160 for the program which runs from Monday July 2 to Friday July 27 from 12:3o to 3 p.m. At the end of the month there will be two performances one on Thursday July 26 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and Friday July 27 at 6:30 p.m.

There are a variety of art and painting camps being offered as well.

All three of these camps are taught by Art Teacher and owner of Imagination in Motion, Steve Emery. Painting Grades 1-3 will be July 10 to 12 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the Driver Middle School Art Room. Painting Grades 4-8 will be July 24 to 26 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the DMS Art Room as well. The cost for each of these camps is $50.

Clay and Glass Work is another art camp being offered by Steve Emery. It will be July 16 to 20 from 12:30 to 2 p.m., offered to students entering grades 1-8. The cost for this camp is $60.

Amberations’ Summer Odyssey Camp is back this summer. The camp will run from July 30 to Aug. 2 from 10 to 4 p.m. for students entering 4 to 7 grades. The fee is $190 and located right at Amberations’ on Amber Road in Marietta.

Brick Inspiration Lego Camp and Force Inspiration Star Wars Camp are also back at the Park. Both camps will run Aug. 27 to Aug. 31 Brick Inspiration Lego Camp is 9 to noon for ages 5 to 14. Force Inspiration Star Wars Camp is 1pm-4pm for the same ages 5 to 14. Each camp is $100 but if you do both it is $180. Come into the recreation office and sign up!

Bingo at the Turning Stone Casino is July 9 for this month. Bus leaves at 8:30 a.m. and returns approximately 5 p.m. You will receive $15 in Bingo Bucks to use as you choose, and a $5 meal coupon. Cost is $18/person and limited to 34 participates so get your form in!

Pavilions are filling up quick for this summer. Don’t miss out on reserving a pavilion at Marcellus Park for your summer gatherings, family reunions, and graduation and birthday parties. Give us a call at 315-673-3269 ext. 2 to reserve a pavilion!

Concerts in the Park will start up on Thursday June 21st and run every Thursday through August 2nd. Some of the concerts this summer will include The Z-Dogs, Mickey Vendetti and the Goodtime Band, Thunder Cannon, Holy Smoke, The Strangers, Marc Berger and Ride, Fulton Chain Gang, and Joe Whiting. You won’t want to miss these concerts!

Market in the Park will start on June 13 and will run every Wednesday until Sept. 12 from 10 to 5 p.m. The market goes on rain or shine. Come to the park to see the crafts, antiques, handmade jewelry, wood working items, and much more!

There are six spots left for the Brandywine Valley Trip, which is Sept. 18 to 20, 2018. Brandywine Valley is less than an hour from Philadelphia and surrounded by lush countryside and rambling rivers. The trip costs $670 for a single occupancy and $527 for a double occupancy. $150/per person deposit is due now and the rest will be billed later. Please call the office for more information at 315-673-3269 ext. 2.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story