Lincklaen statue project reaches fundraising goal

Sculptor Dexter Benedict’s bronze model for the statue “Lincklaen’s Vision” to be placed in Lakeland Park. (submitted photo)

The Lincklaen Statue Project Committee has announced that it has reached its fundraising goal of $44,000 to create the “Lincklaen’s Vision” statue. Additional donations for the statue will be accepted through July 15 to assist with site preparation and eventual maintenance. Any new donors of $1,000 or more wishing to be recognized on the bronze donor tablet at the statue site should respond by that date.

The bronze statue to be erected in Lakeland Park to commemorate the 225th Anniversary of the founding of Cazenovia in 1793 will depict John Lincklaen sketching out the plan for the Cazenovia village. The sculpture is being created by noted sculptor Dexter Benedict of Penn Yan, N.Y. (dexterbenedictsculptor.com) who will visit Cazenovia to give a presentation at the Cazenovia Public Library Community Room at 7 p.m. on July 18. Benedict’s presentation is entitled: “Lincklaen Sculpture: The Bronze Casting Process.”

Plans are developing for the sculpture unveiling and dedication which will take place during a “Founder’s Day” Celebration on Saturday, October 6. More information on the dedication and celebration will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead.

