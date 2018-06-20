‘It will hopefully grow as they grow’

The Cazenovia district’s fourth grade class celebrated the planting of a tree on the town green on June 20, which their class did as a gift to the community. (photo by Jason Emerson)

Cazenovia fourth graders plant tree on town green

During their last week as students at Burton Street Elementary School, 105 Cazenovia district fourth graders celebrated the planting of a tree on the town green that was made on behalf of their Class of 2026. The tree is a gift to the community to show gratitude for all the love, support and encouragement they have received so far in their young lives and educational careers, said parent Pamela Prior, a member of the committee for fourth grade moving up day.

“This is a great opportunity to acknowledge their journey and that no one child can get anywhere on their own,” Prior said during the tree planting ceremony on June 20. “This project also focuses on character traits that they learn about at Burton Street, such as responsibility, kindness and giving back to the community.”

The red maple tree was donated by Spruce Ridge Landscape and Garden Center in Nelson, selected by Cazenovia Tree Commission President Tom Tait and planted by village public works employee Mark Stinson.

A red maple was chosen because it is “known for its spectacular fall colors,” and everyone wanted a tree that would have a long-lasting presence on the green, Tait said.

“This is something they can enjoy for years,” he said.

Prior agreed. “This is a great location between the middle school and high school so the kids will always get to see it,” she said. “Our goal is to photograph them today and again in 2026 when they graduate. The tree will hopefully grow as they grow.”

