 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

‘It will hopefully grow as they grow’

Jun 20, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, News

‘It will hopefully grow as they grow’

The Cazenovia district’s fourth grade class celebrated the planting of a tree on the town green on June 20, which their class did as a gift to the community. (photo by Jason Emerson)

Cazenovia fourth graders plant tree on town green

By Jason Emerson

Editor

During their last week as students at Burton Street Elementary School, 105 Cazenovia district fourth graders celebrated the planting of a tree on the town green that was made on behalf of their Class of 2026. The tree is a gift to the community to show gratitude for all the love, support and encouragement they have received so far in their young lives and educational careers, said parent Pamela Prior, a member of the committee for fourth grade moving up day.

“This is a great opportunity to acknowledge their journey and that no one child can get anywhere on their own,” Prior said during the tree planting ceremony on June 20. “This project also focuses on character traits that they learn about at Burton Street, such as responsibility, kindness and giving back to the community.”

The red maple tree was donated by Spruce Ridge Landscape and Garden Center in Nelson, selected by Cazenovia Tree Commission President Tom Tait and planted by village public works employee Mark Stinson.

This red maple tree was planted on the town green by the Cazenovia class of 2026, currently finishing fourth grade. (photo by Jason Emerson)

A red maple was chosen because it is “known for its spectacular fall colors,” and everyone wanted a tree that would have a long-lasting presence on the green, Tait said.

“This is something they can enjoy for years,” he said.

Prior agreed. “This is a great location between the middle school and high school so the kids will always get to see it,” she said. “Our goal is to photograph them today and again in 2026 when they graduate. The tree will hopefully grow as they grow.”

Comment on this Story

Historic home away from home
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling