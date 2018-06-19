Maxwell library closed due to water main issue

Jun 19, 2018 Jason Gabak Eagle Observer, News, News
Due to a water main issue,Maxwell Memorial Library will be closed until further notice. Events for this week are being rescheduled. All items on hold will be transferred to Fairmount Library, 406 Chapel Dr, Syracuse, NY 13219. Items will be there for checkout by 2pm today, Tuesday, June 19.
We will send out an email with reopening information as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvience this has caused.
Jun 19, 2018 0
Jun 19, 2018 0
Jun 19, 2018 0
Jun 19, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jun 19, 2018
Jun 19, 2018
Jun 19, 2018