Jun 19, 2018 Eagle Observer, News, News

Maxwell library closed due to water main issue

Closed Until Further Notice

Due to a water main issue,Maxwell Memorial Library will be closed until further notice. Events for this week are being rescheduled. All items on hold will be transferred to Fairmount Library, 406 Chapel Dr, Syracuse, NY 13219. Items will be there for checkout by 2pm today, Tuesday, June 19.

We will send out an email with reopening information as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvience this has caused.

