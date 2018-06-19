American Legion Post 141 celebrates 99 years in Manlius

Birthday cake for Post 141’s 99th year in Manlius and 100 years for the legion altogether. (photo by Lauren Young)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

American Legion Post 141 in Manlius celebrated its 99th year anniversary – and the 100-year anniversary of the legion itself – on June 16 with live music and food.

First proposed by Lieutenant Colonel Theodore Roosevelt, Jr. in February 1919, the American Legion’s first meeting – the Paris Caucus – took place a month later and was chartered by Congress that same year.

“We try to help veterans in any way we can,” said Dawn Washington, a veteran and American Legion member.

Washington said the legion was founded on four pillars – children and youth, veterans, Americanism and law and order.

“For children and youth, we try to give scholarships to upcoming students for college by various programs,” she said, which includes Eagle Scout of the Year to a Shooting Sports Scholarship.

“We also support the veterans, and anything they need at the [Syracuse] VA [Veterans Affairs Medical Center],” said Washington, emphasizing how they especially aim to help homeless and disabled veterans. “When you become disabled and can’t get approved for your VA disability, we can send you to services officers, and they will forward you to something, and they can start working on your disability with you.”

Americanism is another value held by the legion – one that Washington said is especially important for citizens to show on patriotic holidays, like Fourth of July, Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day.

“This is America, and we want to show you who sacrificed their lives and time to keep our country free,” she said.

Law and order, “or what we know as Homeland Security,” said Washington, is also pivotal in the legion’s structure, adding that communities need protection by police departments who also risk their lives daily for the safety of others.

“We support [the police] and they support us,” said Washington.

Washington also said that the legion is the “number one lobbyist when it comes to Congress,” as it reviews proposals coming before Congress before being voted on.

“The American Legion checks to see if this proposal will benefit the people or if it is going to benefit someone else,” she said.

And while the outfits of many veterans vary day to day, their military uniforms remain a part of their identity for the rest of their lives.

“When you sign that contract in the military, you’re signing a contract that means, when I come back I’ll be better than what I was,” she said. “Just because [some veterans are] not wearing a military uniform, they still wear a uniform.”

To learn more about American Legion Post 141, visit their Facebook page or their location at 109 Fayette Street in Manlius. To learn more about the American Legion, visit legion.org.

