UPDATE: Deputies Identify Woman Found in Jamesville Reservoir

Jun 15, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, News

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that Sheriff’s Deputies have identified the woman who was discovered yesterday floating near the shoreline of the Jamesville Beach Park.

Sheriff’s Deputies have identified the victim as Ann Chase (75) of Jamesville. Yesterday at approximately 12:51 p.m., sheriff’s deputies along with emergency personnel responded to the Jamesville Beach Park after a County Parks employee discovered a Chase’s body floating near the shoreline. Park employees along with members from the Jamesville Fire Department were able to bring her body to shore, where medical personnel pronounced her dead. An overturned kayak was also discovered in the vicinity of where the Chase was located, which deputies determined to belong to her.

Deputies later confirmed that Chase had been kayaking in the water by herself and was not wearing a personal floatation device. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were called to the scene and continue to investigate the incident, which is believed to be an accidental drowning. The official cause of death will be determined by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

