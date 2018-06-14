Woman’s body discovered in Jamesville Reservoir, suspected accidental drowning

A woman’s body found floating near the shoreline of Jamesville Beach Park on Wednesday afternoon is suspected to have accidentally drowned, reports the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was in her 60s, deputies have reported, and an overturned kayak was discovered in the vicinity of where the body was located, determined by deputies to have belonged to her.

At around 12:51 p.m. on June 14, sheriff’s deputies, along with emergency personnel, responded to Jamesville Beach Park after a county parks employee discovered a woman’s body floating near the shoreline.

Park employees, along with members from the Jamesville Fire Department, brought the body ashore, where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The victim, whose name is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notifications, appeared to have been kayaking in the water by herself and was not wearing a personal floatation device.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were called to the scene and are continuing to investigate the incident, which is believed to be an accidental drowning.

The official cause of death will be determined by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

