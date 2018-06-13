East Syracuse, Minoa pass resolutions to support I-81’s current route

Portions of I-81, which was built in the 1950s and 1960s, are deteriorating and nearing the end of their useful life. (Photo by NYSDOT)

In response to the resolutions recently passed by the Village of East Syracuse, Town of Skaneateles and the Village of Minoa that formally support, or reaffirm previous support, for maintaining Interstate 81’s current route, Save 81 spokesman Mark Nicotra said the coalition “strongly” commends the villages’ and town’s leadership, and “for choosing facts over fiction and sticking up for their residents.”

“Saving Interstate 81 is critical to our collective economic strength and quality of life,” said Nicotra. “The Central New York legislative delegation, dozens of municipal governments, and the concerned citizens and business owners of Save 81 are in total lockstep – a community grid would be an urban planning blunder that we would never recover from. We must maintain high-speed regional access.”

Save 81 is a coalition of concerned residents, elected officials, employers, union members and community groups that have united as officials in Albany to determine how to deal with the aging portions of Interstate 81 in Syracuse. Save81.org opposes a plan being considered to replace I-81 in Downtown Syracuse with a boulevard that would divert interstate traffic away from the city and leave traffic congestion and air pollution in its place.

For more information, visit Save81.org

