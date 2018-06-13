 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

East Syracuse, Minoa pass resolutions to support I-81’s current route

Jun 13, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, News

East Syracuse, Minoa pass resolutions to support I-81’s current route

Portions of I-81, which was built in the 1950s and 1960s, are deteriorating and nearing the end of their useful life. (Photo by NYSDOT)

In response to the resolutions recently passed by the Village of East Syracuse, Town of Skaneateles and the Village of Minoa that formally support, or reaffirm previous support, for maintaining Interstate 81’s current route, Save 81 spokesman Mark Nicotra said the coalition “strongly” commends the villages’ and town’s leadership, and “for choosing facts over fiction and sticking up for their residents.”

“Saving Interstate 81 is critical to our collective economic strength and quality of life,” said Nicotra. “The Central New York legislative delegation, dozens of municipal governments, and the concerned citizens and business owners of Save 81 are in total lockstep – a community grid would be an urban planning blunder that we would never recover from. We must maintain high-speed regional access.”

Save 81 is a coalition of concerned residents, elected officials, employers, union members and community groups that have united as officials in Albany to determine how to deal with the aging portions of Interstate 81 in Syracuse. Save81.org opposes a plan being considered to replace I-81 in Downtown Syracuse with a boulevard that would divert interstate traffic away from the city and leave traffic congestion and air pollution in its place.

For more information, visit Save81.org

 

Comment on this Story

Section III scholar-athletes honored at dinner
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling