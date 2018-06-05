June is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

Families and local companies unite to commemorate awareness initiative

Buildings lightings, state proclamations and library displays are just a few of the things the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter has planned for Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month in June.

“Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month was established to draw attention to the burgeoning Alzheimer’s crisis and spark action in our communities to fight the disease,” said Catherine James, chief executive officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter. “Through these efforts, we want to raise awareness for the Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia and the struggle faced by those living with the disease and their care partners.”

Displays at Onondaga County Public Libraries

The Chapter is working together with libraries in Onondaga County to provide educational resources to those living with the disease, their care partners and the general public seeking to learn more. During the month of June, displays in each library will feature free material from the Alzheimer’s Association and highlights from each library’s collection.

“Onondaga County Public Libraries is proud to partner with the Alzheimer’s Association to share valuable information for caregivers and others in our community, said Janet Park, executive director of the Onondaga County Public Libraries. “During the month of June, many of our libraries will have displays of books that might be helpful for those who are living with Alzheimer’s disease or providing care for someone who is afflicted. We look forward to sharing our vast resources with county residents who are in need of assistance,’’ she said.

The Longest Day is June 21

Card players, runners and cyclists will do what they love in support of who they love on June 21 for The Longest Day®. The event pays tribute to the millions impacted by Alzheimer’s disease annually on the summer solstice, which is the longest day of sunlight each year. For an Alzheimer’s caregiver, every day is the longest day, as they manage their own families, work and personal needs, while also caring and worrying about the person living with Alzheimer’s. To learn more about The Longest Day, visit alz.org/tld.

New York State to Proclaim June as Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

Both houses of the New York State Legislature, through the leadership of Senator Sue Serino (Hyde Park, Dutchess County) and Assemblymember Matthew Titone (Staten Island), passed a resolution recognizing Governor Andrew Cuomo’s proclamation of June as Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month in New York. The proclamation will be presented to a gathering of Alzheimer’s Association advocates at the Capitol in Albany on June 6.

Area Buildings Go Purple in June

A number of Central New York buildings will be lit purple in the month of June to commemorate Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month. They include:

June 1-30: Oneida County Office Building, Utica

June 2-30: Barclay Damon Tower, Syracuse

June 17-23: National Grid building, Syracuse

June 20-22: Glenn G. Bartle Library Tower at Binghamton University, Binghamton

Chipotle to Give Back on June 21

Chipotle locations throughout New York State, New Jersey and Connecticut will donate 50 percent from each order on June 21 to the Alzheimer’s Association. Diners can print or show the special Chipotle/Alzheimer’s Association coupon to designate their order for the promotion. The coupon is available at the Chapter’s website (alz.org/cny), Facebook (facebook.com/alzcny) and Twitter (twitter.com/alzcny) pages.

Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, and the Alzheimer’s Association together with advocates in the early stages of the disease are encouraging families to talk about memory and cognition concerns sooner. These advocates know first-hand that an early diagnosis offers many benefits, including access to more effective medical and lifestyle interventions and the ability to take an active role in planning with family members for the future.

To help people understand early symptoms of Alzheimer’s or behaviors that merit discussion, the Alzheimer’s Association offers the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease and its Know the 10 Signs education program (alz.org/10signs). Should these signs appear, it is important to talk about them with person experiencing symptoms and encourage them to speak with a medical professional.

“Unfortunately, people often avoid conversations due to denial, fear, anxiety, lack of awareness and difficulty having hard conversations about health issues, particularly with Alzheimer’s or other dementias due to stigma and perceptions associated with the disease,” said Katrina Skeval, chief program officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter.

To help families overcome common communication obstacles, the Alzheimer’s Association is offering six tips for Approaching Alzheimer’s, a list of best practices for talking about the disease with someone who may be experiencing symptoms. These include: Have the conversation as early as possible. Think about who’s best suited to have the conversation. Practice conversation starters. Offer support and companionship. Anticipate gaps in self-awareness. Recognize the conversation may not go as planned.

For more on these tips, go to alz.org/6Tips.

The Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter helps families and friends navigate challenges and considerations at each stage of the disease, through face-to-face conversations with experts, our free 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900) and comprehensive support and resources on alz.org.

