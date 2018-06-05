 

Fayetteville named a Tree City USA

Jun 05, 2018

Fayetteville named a Tree City USA

Fayetteville was recently named a 2017 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Fayetteville achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board of development, a tree care ordinance, annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community firsthand,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Additionally, recognition brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

Trees provide multiple benefits to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat among many other benefits.

For more information about the program visit their website at Arborday.org.





