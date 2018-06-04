 

Camillus Hall of Fame seeks nominations

Nomination sought for Camillus/West Genesse Hall of Fame

The Town of Camillus/West Genesee Hall of Fame is currently accepting nominations for this year’s class.  Nominations must be received by July 1, 2018.  In order to be considered the following criteria must be met:

“Candidates must be a recognizable and respected member of the Town of Camillus and/or West Genesee School District Community, either past or present that has made a significant impact in the areas of sports and/or recreation.”

Nomination forms can be obtained either in person at the Parks and Recreation Department located in Shove Park or by visiting camillusrecreation.com. For additional information, please contact Eric Bacon, director of parks and recreation, at 315-487-3600 or ebacon@townofcamillus.com.

