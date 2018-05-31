Students honored at convocation ceremony

The accomplishments of more than 70 juniors and seniors were celebrated at the annual Honors Convocation at Skaneateles High School on Monday, May 14.

Seniors received a variety of awards, including senior distinction awards in every subject area. Fifty-two seniors, who will graduate with Honors and Honors with Distinction, were congratulated and presented with the special cords they will wear at graduation.

Six juniors were recognized for their recent induction into the National Technical Honor Society. In addition, more than 20 juniors received plaques, certificates, books, and scholarships from colleges and universities that recognize fine Skaneateles students each year.

Lucas Rathgeb was announced as the Class of 2018 Valedictorian with Nicole DeRosa as Co-Valedictorian. Brady Iles is the Class of 2018 Salutatorian.

Skaneateles High School Principal Gregory Santoro welcomed students, family, and friends to the Honors Convocation ceremony on Monday before a host of faculty members presented awards.

Music for the evening was provided by members of the High School Orchestra with refreshments provided by the Skaneateles Central Schools food services department.

Class of 2018 Valedictorian: Lucas Rathgeb

Class of 2018 Co-Valedictorian: Nicole DeRosa

Class of 2018 Salutatorian: Brady Iles

National Merit Scholarship

Samuel McClintic

Lucas Rathgeb

Scholarship for Academic Excellence:

Brady Iles

Lucas Rathgeb

Mia Grasso

Samuel McClintic

Seal of Biliteracy Award:

Addison Gremli

Amelia Huba

Yorvin Solis-Samayoa

Senior Distinction Award Winners

Mary Teixeira (Art)

Lily Datz (Art)

Amelia Huba (Band)

Kathryn Nicholson (Photography)

Joel Penfield (Orchestra)

Meghan Wilmot (Chorus)

Aiden Bennett (Business)

Amelia Huba (Engligh)

Amelia Huba (Foreign Language)

Lucas Rathgeb (Social Studies)

Lucas Rathgeb (Mathematics)

Samuel McClintic (Science)

Amelia Huba (Technology)

National Technical Honor Society Inductees:

Kevin Bean

Alyssa Dart

Blaise Northrup

Dylan O’Hara

Erin Patrick

Trinity Wise

Special Award Winners:

Noah Smith (Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award)

Ivy Carter (The Rensselaer Medal)

Patrick Hackler (American Legion Auxiliary Boys State)

Richard Boni (American Legion Auxiliary Boys State)

Cassie Collins (American Legion Auxiliary Girls State)

Eline Kroon (Clarkson Achievement Award)

Thomas Reed (Clarkson Leadership Award)

Ivy Carter (Cornell Book Award)

Greta Weiss (Elmira Key Award)

Christopher Burgher (Elmira Key Award)

Sarah Bailey (George Washington Book Award)

Jessica Patalino (Highpoint University Leadership Award)

Samuel Gadjo (LeMoyne College Heights Award)

Aidan Tierney (RIT Computing Medal and Scholarship Program)

Kendrick Sears (RIT Innovation and Creativity Award)

Cassie Ryan (The Sage College Scholarship)

Lily Simmons (The Sage College Scholarship)

Mckinley Abernethy (St. Lawrence Book Award)

Ryan Willcox (St. Michael’s College Book Award)

Ruby Ramsgard (St. Michael’s College Book Award)

Erin Hagen (Syracuse University Book Award)

Chloe Metz (U of R George Eastman Young Leaders Award & Scholarship)

Solomon Landsberg (U of R Frederick Douglas and Susan B. Anthony Award)

Michael Lovier (U of R Xerox Award for Innovation and Technology Award)

Elisabeth Copeland (Wegmans Scholarship Award)

Catherine Cramer (Wellesley Book Award)

Dana Palmer (Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award)

Graduates with Honors and Honors with Distinction Designations for the Class of 2018:

Honors:

Meghan Alphonso

Hannah Atkinson

Channa Barnes

Karah Blair

Gabriella Capozza

Jessica Casper

Jeremy Castle

Christiana Ciaccio

Natalie Condon

William Congel

Kyla Deforest

Sarah Euto

Ellen Flanagan

Madison Goetzmann

Lawrence Gray

]Thomas Greenfield

Addison Gremli

Caroline Hagen

Max Hall

Grace Hilpl

Amelia Huba

Daniel Judge

Daniel Klosowski

George Kuhns

Abigail Logan

Kyra LoPiccolo

Bailey Mannigan

Adrianna Marshall

Nolan Meier

Jonathan Metz

Nieve Morse

Maximillian Moss

Matthew Murphy

Evan Peer

Kenneth Peterson

Ava Prochna

Madison Rhoad

Veronica Ryan

Sierra Sander

Rachel Smith

Mary Teixeira

Mackenzie Ward

Elizabeth Williams

Meghan Wilmot

Honors with Distinction:

Lily Datz

Nicole DeRosa

Hope Glowacki

Mia Grasso

Brady Iles

Samuel McClintic

Madelyn Peterson

Lucas Rathgeb

