Students honored at convocation ceremony

May 31, 2018
Students recognized at honors convocation
The accomplishments of more than 70 juniors and seniors were celebrated at the annual Honors Convocation at Skaneateles High School on Monday, May 14.
Seniors received a variety of awards, including senior distinction awards in every subject area. Fifty-two seniors, who will graduate with Honors and Honors with Distinction, were congratulated and presented with the special cords they will wear at graduation.
Six juniors were recognized for their recent induction into the National Technical Honor Society. In addition, more than 20 juniors received plaques, certificates, books, and scholarships from colleges and universities that recognize fine Skaneateles students each year.
Lucas Rathgeb was announced as the Class of 2018 Valedictorian with Nicole DeRosa as Co-Valedictorian. Brady Iles is the Class of 2018 Salutatorian.
Skaneateles High School Principal Gregory Santoro welcomed students, family, and friends to the Honors Convocation ceremony on Monday before a host of faculty members presented awards.
Music for the evening was provided by members of the High School Orchestra with refreshments provided by the Skaneateles Central Schools food services department.
Class of 2018 Valedictorian: Lucas Rathgeb
Class of 2018 Co-Valedictorian: Nicole DeRosa
Class of 2018 Salutatorian: Brady Iles
National Merit Scholarship
Samuel McClintic
Lucas Rathgeb
Scholarship for Academic Excellence:
Brady Iles
Lucas Rathgeb
Mia Grasso
Samuel McClintic
Seal of Biliteracy Award:
Addison Gremli
Amelia Huba
Yorvin Solis-Samayoa
Senior Distinction Award Winners
Mary Teixeira (Art)
Lily Datz (Art)
Amelia Huba (Band)
Kathryn Nicholson (Photography)
Joel Penfield (Orchestra)
Meghan Wilmot (Chorus)
Aiden Bennett (Business)
Amelia Huba (Engligh)
Amelia Huba (Foreign Language)
Lucas Rathgeb (Social Studies)
Lucas Rathgeb (Mathematics)
Samuel McClintic (Science)
Amelia Huba (Technology)
National Technical Honor Society Inductees:
Kevin Bean
Alyssa Dart
Blaise Northrup
Dylan O’Hara
Erin Patrick
Trinity Wise
Special Award Winners:
Noah Smith (Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award)
Ivy Carter (The Rensselaer Medal)
Patrick Hackler (American Legion Auxiliary Boys State)
Richard Boni (American Legion Auxiliary Boys State)
Cassie Collins (American Legion Auxiliary Girls State)
Eline Kroon (Clarkson Achievement Award)
Thomas Reed (Clarkson Leadership Award)
Ivy Carter (Cornell Book Award)
Greta Weiss (Elmira Key Award)
Christopher Burgher (Elmira Key Award)
Sarah Bailey (George Washington Book Award)
Jessica Patalino (Highpoint University Leadership Award)
Samuel Gadjo (LeMoyne College Heights Award)
Aidan Tierney (RIT Computing Medal and Scholarship Program)
Kendrick Sears (RIT Innovation and Creativity Award)
Cassie Ryan (The Sage College Scholarship)
Lily Simmons (The Sage College Scholarship)
Mckinley Abernethy (St. Lawrence Book Award)
Ryan Willcox (St. Michael’s College Book Award)
Ruby Ramsgard (St. Michael’s College Book Award)
Erin Hagen (Syracuse University Book Award)
Chloe Metz (U of R George Eastman Young Leaders Award & Scholarship)
Solomon Landsberg (U of R Frederick Douglas and Susan B. Anthony Award)
Michael Lovier (U of R Xerox Award for Innovation and Technology Award)
Elisabeth Copeland (Wegmans Scholarship Award)
Catherine Cramer (Wellesley Book Award)
Dana Palmer (Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award)
Graduates with Honors and Honors with Distinction Designations for the Class of 2018:
Honors:
Meghan Alphonso
Hannah Atkinson
Channa Barnes
Karah Blair
Gabriella Capozza
Jessica Casper
Jeremy Castle
Christiana Ciaccio
Natalie Condon
William Congel
Kyla Deforest
Sarah Euto
Ellen Flanagan
Madison Goetzmann
Lawrence Gray
]Thomas Greenfield
Addison Gremli
Caroline Hagen
Max Hall
Grace Hilpl
Amelia Huba
Daniel Judge
Daniel Klosowski
George Kuhns
Abigail Logan
Kyra LoPiccolo
Bailey Mannigan
Adrianna Marshall
Nolan Meier
Jonathan Metz
Nieve Morse
Maximillian Moss
Matthew Murphy
Evan Peer
Kenneth Peterson
Ava Prochna
Madison Rhoad
Veronica Ryan
Sierra Sander
Rachel Smith
Mary Teixeira
Mackenzie Ward
Elizabeth Williams
Meghan Wilmot
Honors with Distinction:
Lily Datz
Nicole DeRosa
Hope Glowacki
Mia Grasso
Brady Iles
Samuel McClintic
Madelyn Peterson
Lucas Rathgeb
