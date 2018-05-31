Nominate a ‘Champion’ who makes a difference in the lives of older CNY adults

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG), a local Medicare Advantage health plan, is looking to honor individuals who are helping to better the lives of older adults in Central New York.

Now through June 25, WellCare, formally known as Today’s Options, is asking local residents to visit WellCareChampions.com and nominate a Champion.

WellCare Champions are your neighbors, your friends, your colleagues and your parents. They are Central New York residents who exemplify how one person can make a difference in the lives of older adults.

Five finalists will be recognized as WellCare Champions during a Syracuse Chiefs pre-game ceremony on August 2. They will also participate in an online competition where baseball fans, the community, friends and family can vote for the individual story worthy of earning the grand prize.

The 2018 WellCare Grand Champion will be recognized at the New York State Fair and will be presented with a $10,000 donation for their chosen charitable organization.

“We are excited to continue WellCare’s Champions competition again this year,” said Dan DeLucia, WellCare’s senior market director. “This program opens our eyes to the amazing work of individuals and not-for-profit organizations that are making an impact on the lives of older adults in the central New York area and gives us an opportunity to recognize the important contributions these Champions are making in our community.”

Last year’s grant recipient was North Area Meals on Wheels. Ric Wahl, a volunteer and member of the Meals on Wheels Board, was the 2017 Grand Champion. Additionally, five worthy individuals were Champion finalists in the 2017 competition: Jenny Ackley, Wendy Davenport, Richard Synek, Sandy Bufis and Suzanne Loveland (nominated as a team).

The Champions program complements WellCare’s commitment to making a difference in the communities where its members live and work. The competition honors individuals who help seniors live better, healthier lives, while also sharing WellCare’s goals of improving quality of life and maximizing access to services for seniors and people with Medicare.

The competition is open to those living in any of the following counties: Cayuga, Cortland, Broome, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, Otsego and Tompkins.

For more information, including WellCare Champions Official rules and submission information, visit the website at WellCareChampions.com

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story