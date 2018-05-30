CRIS lend-a-hand weekend helps seniors age in place

Community Resources for Independent Seniors (CRIS) had its annual Lend-a-Hand weekend recently. (submitted photo)

Community Resources for Independent Seniors (CRIS) had its annual Lend-a-Hand weekend recently. This is a weekend that volunteers come together to lend a hand in serving seniors in the community to help enable them to remain in their homes and in the community.

Some of the tasks that were completed were computer repair, moving furniture, changing light bulbs and yard work. All of these tasks may seem simple but become barriers or even obstacles to seniors in their homes. The weekend also provided time for seniors to socialize and make new friends and was an inter-generational opportunity for children to help out their community members.

CRIS is dedicated to providing this service every year and receives requests for this all year. Anyone interested in volunteering or who needs a hand, call the CRIS office at 315-655-5743 or email info@cris-caz.com.

If you are dedicated to staying in your home (aging in place) and want to continue to live in this community, do not forget to come to the CRIS Aging in Place event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at the Cazenovia American Legion. It is free and will have a panel discussion, live demonstrations and vendors to help everyone at every stage from independent to the end of life.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story