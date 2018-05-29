Local Tops employee honored

Elbridge Tops produce manager among the best

Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, is pleased to announce the 2018 Produce Managers of the Year.

Nominees from each district were evaluated on several criteria including sales growth, overall department conditions, and development of associates, customer interaction, merchandising, shrink and profitability. Each region was asked to submit candidates for consideration before being reviewed by Tops Friendly Markets regional vice presidents John McCaffrey and Mike Patti along with Jeff Cady, Director of Produce/Floral for Tops Friendly Markets.

“The ability to creatively merchandise the product, interact with the customers, and oversee the growth of not only the product, but the people within the department is paramount,” said Jeff Cady, Director of Produce/Floral for Tops. “Produce is a vital part of our day to day business and being able to undertake this and manage it successfully is something we truly appreciate and want to recognize in these individuals.”

Among this year’s recipients is Fingerlakes Produce Manager of the Year from Elbridge, NY Store #374, Steve Eastman from Jordan.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story