Forum to explore lake health, HABs

Forum to explore water quality, HABs
Submitted by Shannon Fabiani
Water and ecology specialist
On June 6, from 7-9pm Cornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga County in partnership with the Town of Skaneateles and Skaneateles Lake Association are holding an informational forum on Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) and the water quality of Skaneateles Lake. The event will be held at the Skaneateles High School Auditorium at 49 E Elizabeth St. in Skaneateles.
Forum will include updates from the Town of Skaneateles and the Skaneateles Lake Association, a presentation from national HABs expert. Dr. Timothy Davis, Associate Professor at Bowling Green State University, and a panel session with representatives from agencies and organizations working to protect the health of the lake and the community. Panelists include representatives from Onondaga County Health Department; Onondaga County Emergency Management; the Village of Skaneateles’ Director of Municipal Operations; President of the Skaneateles Lake Association; the Village’s water system engineer, GHD; and Dr. Timothy Davis.
Skaneateles Watershed residents looking to learn more about the water quality of Skaneateles Lake and what you can do to reduce the exposure and threat of HABs are encouraged to join.
Attendees are strongly encouraged to submit a question for the panel prior to the event. Please RSVP & submit your question here: https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/HAB_231.
For questions regarding the forum please contact Shannon Fabiani, CCE Onondaga, at slf226@cornell.edu or 315-424-9485 ext 232.
Skaneateles Lake provides drinking water for 200,000 consumers in the Town and Village of Skaneateles and the City of Syracuse. September 2017 was the first confirmed report of a HAB, sometimes called blue-green algal blooms, on Skaneateles Lake. Toxins and other substances produced by HABs can make people and animals sick, can impact drinking water, and cause discolored water, floating scums, and unpleasant odors that can reduce the ecological, recreational, and overall value of a lake.
Support for this event comes from the City of Syracuse.
