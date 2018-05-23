Put a message in the county time capsule

The Madison County time capsule will be reinstalled in the county courthouse cornerstone on June 4. The county historian is collecting messages from county residents to add to the box. (photo courtesy Madison County)

Are you interesting in leaving a positive message to be placed in the Madison County Time Capsule? Starting on Tuesday, May 22, Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will be visiting libraries throughout the county to record messages of residents to be placed on a DVD which will be placed in the time capsule on June 4.

Dates and times are:

•May 22, Canastota Library, 5 to 6 p.m. (before WWII Veteran Boyd Paquin interview)

•May 23, Oneida Library, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

•May 24, Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

•May 30, Cazenovia Library, 6 to 7 p.m.

•May 31, Hamilton Public Library, 5 to 6 p.m.

•June 1, Morrisville Library 5 to 6 pm (Before courthouse renovation presentation)

For more information, contact Madison County Historian, Matthew Urtz at 315-366-2453 or matthew.urtz@madisoncounty.ny.govcall.

