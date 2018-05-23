B’ville announces Parade Marshal, President for a Day

In the spirit of honoring women in the military, the Baldwinsville Memorial Day Parade Committee has named Jan Randall as Grand Marshal for the 2018 Memorial Day parade.

Jan joined the Air Force in 1977 where she was stationed at Edwards Air Force base in California and trained as a military police. However, given medical issues, she received an honorable discharge and then returned to the Syracuse area where she earned a bachelor of science degree in social work from Syracuse University.

In 1982, Randall was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the New York State Guard. Her unit was mobilized multiple times including as part of a Quick Reaction Team following Hurricane Hugo and following the 9/11 terrorist attacks to assist with operations at Ground Zero. During her time in the Guard, she also worked in communications with the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Division in conjunction with the State Emergency Management Office as well as in the Civil Affairs Dept., working with local emergency teams in Monroe County. In addition, she was cross-trained in terrorist hostage training and weapons management, where she then qualified other Guard members on the gun range. She retired from the NYS Guard as a lieutenant colonel in December 2003. While she served in the Guard, Randall worked 20 years for the Department of Social Services as a child protective caseworker investigating sex crimes against children.

Randall graduated from Baldwinsville Central Schools in 1968 and earned an associates degree in criminal justice from OCC in 1974. She has lived most of her life in the Baldwinsville/Liverpool area. She currently lives in Baldwinsville with her “fur babies.”

The Baldwinsville Memorial Day Parade Committee is honored to name CSM Debora F. Mallet as the President of the Day for the 2018 Memorial Day Parade. Mallet enlisted in the United States Army in 1980, and upon graduating from high school in 1981, she attended Basic and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Gordon, Georgia. She first served as a telecommunications equipment operator with the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. In 1982, she was reassigned to the 440th Signal Battalion, 22nd Signal Brigade, V Corps, U.S. Army Europe, where she spent five years as a tactical communications operator and other duties in the signal field. in 1987, she was reassigned to the 29th Signal Battalion, Headquarters I Corps at Fort Lewis, Washington, where she held various positions of increasing responsibility in the signal field. She left active duty as a staff sergeant in 1991.

She continued military service as a member of the New York Army National Guard as a property book NCO in the 27th Brigade Combat Team before being assigned to the 427th Brigade Support Battalion with assignments as the CSSAMO section sergeant, platoon sergeant, support operations NCOIC, rear detachment operation sergeant, first sergeant and ultimately as the battalion command sergeant major. Mallet was deployed to Afghanistan in 2009 with the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team as the support operations NCOIC in the 427th BSB in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and to New York City following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. She is a 2017 graduate of the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy.

Mallet has received many awards and decorations including the Meritorious Service Medal (2nd Award), Army Commendation Medal (2nd Award), Army Achievement Medal (8th Award), Army Good Conduct Medal (3rd Award), Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal (7th Award), National Defense Service Medal (2nd Award), Humanitarian Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with 10-year Device-Bronze Hourglass and “M” Aperture, NATO Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (4th Award), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

Mallet currently resides in Syracuse. She has two adult children, Charles and Maurisha, and five granddaughters, with whom she spends most of her spare time.

Women in our military throughout the decades

Women have come a long way since a few brave women abandoned roles as seamstresses or cooks and instead served in combat, disguised as men, alongside their husbands during the American Revolution.

Our servicewomen and our military take giant leaps forward that pave the path for our next generation of heroes. The following are some of the major milestones for women in our military service:

1917-18: Women were officially permitted to join non-combat military. Thirty-three thousand joined as nurses and support staff.

1941-45: Four hundred thousand women served at home and abroad in non-combat roles during WWII

1948: Congress passed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act. Women were entitled to veteran benefits and granted them permanent, regular and reserve status in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force.

1975 : Public Law 94-106 permitted women to enter US military academies. In 1976, 119 women entered West Point, 81 entered the US Naval Academy and 157 entered the US Air Force Academy.

1994: A new policy regarding women in combat rescinded the 1988 “risk rule.” A less restrictive ground combat policy resulted in 80 percent of all military positions being opened to men and women.

2009: The first all-female U.S. Marine Corps team conducted its first mission in Southern Afghanistan.

2013: The Defense Secretary announced that all military positions would be opened to women by 2016.

2015: The first two women successfully completed the U.S. Army’s Ranger School at Fort Benning, Georgia.

2015: All women are permitted to apply for combat positions beginning January 2016.

Currently there are 996 women enrolled at the US Air Force Academy, 826 women enrolled at West Point and 1,135 women enrolled at the US Naval Academy.

It was and is women veterans and service members that have pushed and continue to push the boundaries, allowing women to serve to their fullest capacity. Today’s servicewomen and veterans continue to thrive and give our country hope for our future.

