OCC professors earn awards

OCC professors honored with multiple awards

Seven Onondaga Community College employees have been recognized for their outstanding contributions to higher education and the community during the spring 2018 semester. The awards include a cross-section of local, regional and national honors. The honorees include:

Dr. Malkiel Choseed, Professor, English/Reading/Communication

Malkiel was awarded the inaugural “Dale P. Darnell Distinguished Faculty Award” by the American Association of Community Colleges.

Malkiel has taught at OCC since 2005.

Jason Furney, Professor, Mathematics

Jason was named Technology Alliance of Central New York (TACNY) “Educator of the Year” for his outstanding contributions to STEM education at the college level.

Jason has taught at OCC since 2013.

Nancy Gabriel, Professor, Human Services and Teacher Education

Nancy was named a “Champion for Children – Early Childhood Leader” by the New York Association for the Education of Young Children.

Nancy has taught at OCC since 1995.

Sarah Gaffney, Vice President of Finance

Sarah received the “Women Under 40 Award” from the American Association for Women in Community Colleges.

Sarah has worked on behalf of OCC students since 2004.

J.T. Ryan, Professor and Faculty Chair, Business Administration

J.T. was awarded the “John & Suanne Roueche Excellence Award” from The League for Innovation for Community Colleges.

J.T. has taught at OCC since 2005.

Dr. Julie White, Senior Vice President, Student Engagement and Learning Support

Julie was accepted into the Aspen Presidential Fellowship for Community College Excellence.

Julie has worked on behalf of OCC students since 2013.

Dr. Daria Willis, Provost and Senior Vice President, Academic Affairs

Daria received the “Women Under 40 Award” from the American Association for Women in Community Colleges.

Daria has worked on behalf of OCC students since 2016.

“Our workforce rivals that of any community college in the nation. The list of honorees and their diverse disciplines reinforces that. We are so proud of each of our professors and administrators who were recognized for their accomplishments,” said Onondaga Community College President Dr. Casey Crabill.

