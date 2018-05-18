F-M girls track runs to SCAC Metro championship

Post-season work for the Fayetteville-Manlius girls track and field team started Thursday with a trip to Liverpool for the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division championship meet.

And the girls Hornets, following up on its undefeated regular season, won the team title with 154.5 points, with host Liverpool getting second place (111 points).

Starting out strong, F-M had Alex Villalba, Phoebe White, Claire Walters and Rebecca Walters win the 4×800 relay in nine minutes, 29.69 seconds.

White followed by taking the 1,500-meter run in 4:36.92, with Claire Walters third in 4:46.09, and in the 800-meter run White won again, posing 2:16.59 as Rebecca Walters (2:20.12) was third this time.

Moving to the front in the 3,000-meter run, Claire Walters prevailed in 10:30.33 as Grace Kaercher was second in 10:35.90, with Claire Walters second (7:08.58) and Rebecca Walters fourth in the 2,000-meter steeplechase. And in the 4×400 relay, White, Palmer Madsen, Cady Barns and Susan Bansbach rolled to victory in 4:02.11.

Gwen Shepardson won twice, too, going 15.69 seconds to take the 100-meter hurdles and then beating the field in the 400 hurdles in 1:08.03 as Fiona Mejico got second place in 1:09.71.

Barns went 16 feet 5 inches in the long jump for second place, with Isabel Zuber fifth. In the triple jump, Barns again was runner-up, going 36’2 ¾” as Zuber once more claimed fifth place.

Bansbach got second place in the 400-meter dash in 1:00.89, and was third in the 200-meter dash in 26.83 seconds. Katie Berge’ needed 1,944 points for a third-place finish in the pentathlon. The Hornets finished fourth in the 4×100 relay in 51.15 seconds as Samantha Pynn was sixth in the high jump.

Meanwhile, the F-M boys earned 80 points to finish fourth behind C-NS, Liverpool and Baldwinsville, going 1-2 in the mile as Garrett Brennan prevailed in 4:28.38, edging Nolan Chiles (4:28.64) at the line.

Sam Otis followed by taking the 3,200-meter run in 9:33.34, beating the field by nearly 22 seconds, and Peyton Geehrer roared to victory in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:59.52, with Eli Capri in fourth place.

Brennan was a close second (2:01.23) to C-NS’s David Ware (2:00.93) in the 800, with Geoff Howles fourth. Howles, Perry, Brennan and John Meskos were second (8:14.30) to B’ville (8:11.19) in the 4×800.

Sawyer Dereszynski threw the discus 124’8” and landed in second place. Ryan Serp was fourth in the pentathlon with 2,487 points, while Kobe Oley took sixth place in the 400 hurdles. The Hornets were fifth in the 4×400 in 3:35.20 as Dan Soklovic got sixth place in the shot put.

A day earlier, Christian Brothers Academy was part of the Onondaga High School League Liberty championships at Marcellus, where it finished fourth in both the girls and boys American divisions, with plenty of strong finishes.

Cory Knox won the girls 400 hurdles in a clocking of 1:09.29, more than three seconds ahead of the field. Elissa Kempisty was victorious in the triple jump, going 35’8 ½” as she also was second (15’7 ¾’) to Cazenovia’s Maddy Gavitt (15’10”) in the long jump.

Deja Jones got second place in the 1,500 in 5:09.07, with Bri Pucci third in 5:09.10, inches behind. Claire Bargabos got second place in the 3,000 in 11:11.83, while Lea Kyle was third (11:25.09) as Cory Knox was third in the 100 hurdles in 18.43 seconds.

Skye Ryan moved to second place in the discus with a top heave of 77 feet, had a third-place shot put toss of 28’2”.

Marni Rathbun gained fourth place in the 800 in 2:34.66 as Annie Toole finished seventh. Anna Langlois took fourth place in the 200 in 29.23 seconds and was sixth in the 100 sprint.

Meanwhile, in the boys meet CBA went 1-2 in the 800, with Caleb Krueger taking the race in 2:05.43 to hold off Dan Melvin, who was second in 2:05.87. Riley Nash got second place in the 3,200 in 10:27.99.

Joel Gaffney got second place in the mile in 4:37.45 and Zach Medicis was third in 4:46.32, with Gaffney, Melvin, Krueger and Jared Mitchell second in the 4×400 in 3:40.44.

Aiden Schimpff had a season-best time of 54.79 seconds in the 400 sprint to finish third, while Phillip Tam was fifth in the discus, heaving it 107’8”.

This followed last Monday’s meet at Phoenix, where the CBA girls lost 100-40. Kempisty was first in the long jump and triple jump, while Skye Ryan claimed the discus. Anna Langlois won the 100 sprint and Claire Bargabos took the 800/

In the CBA boys team’s 105-35 defeat to Phoenix, Caleb Krueger, in 2:06.3, edged Zach Medicis (2:07 flat) in the 800, with Riley Nash taking the mile and Joel Gaffney claiming the 400 sprint. Phillip Tam threw the discus 114’9”.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story