Local artists featured in Schweinfurth exhibit

“Made in NY,” a highly competitive annual juried show featuring contemporary artists who live and work in New York State, opens Friday, April 20, at the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn. Also opening are two solo shows: “The Accidental Immigrant” in the Davis Family Gallery and “Ill Fusions” in Gallery Julius.

“Made in NY” includes photography, sculpture, painting, drawing, fiber, and installation. This year’s show features 75 works by 58 artists, selected from among 472 entries.

Among the artists included in the show are these artists from Skaneateles and Marcellus: Erika Fiutak, from Skaneateles; “Wash Day,” 2016; acrylic on canvas, Eric Shute, from Marcellus; “Recalling a Past Conversation,” 2017; oil on canvas and Gary Trento, from Skaneateles; “Two Pots,” 2016; oil on canvas. Also “Stack of Pillows,” 2016; oil on canvas.

Prizes are awarded, including $1,000 for Best of Show. Jurors determine the prizes after the installation and will be announced at 6 p.m. Friday, April 20, at the artists’ reception.

Jurors for this year’s exhibition were Sharif Bey, a ceramic artist and associate professor in art education, teaching, and leadership in two of Syracuse University’s schools: Visual and Performing Arts and School of Education; Sarah McCoubrey, a landscape painter and studio arts professor at Syracuse University’s School of Visual and Performing Arts; and Miranda Traudt, director of arts programming at SUNY Oswego and an adjunct assistant professor at Le Moyne College and Onondaga Community College.

In addition to “Made in NY,” the Schweinfurth is hosting two solo exhibits. “The Accidental Tourist,” by artist and Syracuse University art professor Tom Hall, examines the impact being an immigrant has on the lives of people who leave their country looking for the promised land of safety elsewhere. It will be located in the Davis Family Galley on the Schweinfurth’s second floor.

“Ill Fusions,” an exhibit by Rochester Institute of Technology instructor and Bevier Gallery coordinator Shane Durgee, will be located in Gallery Julius. Durgee’s digital collages accented with painting “can be seen as a metaphor for how the digital world has become integral to our social lives,” he said in his artist statement.

All three exhibits will be on display from April 20 through June 17, 2018. The Schweinfurth Art Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The cost to view the exhibits is $7 per person, but free for children 12 and under, members, and artists in the shows.

If you go

Who: Contemporary New York State artists featured in three exhibits

What: “Made in NY,” “The Accidental Tourist,” and “Ill Fusions”

Where: Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St. Auburn, NY

When: April 20 to June 17, 2018

Opening: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 20, 2018

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays

Cost: $7 per person to tour all three exhibits; free for children 12 and under, members, and artists in the shows

