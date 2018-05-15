Carriage Trail Run 5K returns May 20

The 7th Annual Carriage Trail Run 5K Off Road Run/Walk returns to Cazenovia on Sunday, May 20. (submitted photo)

The 7th Annual Carriage Trail Run 5K Off Road Run/Walk returns to Cazenovia on Sunday, May 20. The annual fundraiser for trail maintenance starts at 10 a.m. at Empire Brewery, 33 Rippleton Road, Cazenovia. The event takes place on the Carriage Trails System behind Lorenzo State Historic Site. The course has optional mud trail and water slash features.

After the race, everyone is invited to stay for post-race activities. Empire Brewery will have complimentary beer/food and Critz Farms will have complimentary tastings. Must show race bib and be 21 years of age for beer. Pre-race registration is $20 per person; race-day registration is $25 per person.

Sign-up online at limestonecreekhunt.org/carraiagetrailrun.

The run is hosted by Limestone Creek Hunt (LCH) as a benefit for the Carriage Trail System restoration. The trail system improvements is conducted by members of LCH with materials donated by the Lorenzo Carriage Driving Competition, Cazenovia Preservation Foundation (CPF) and LCH. During the seven years of holding this race, 420 tons of stone mix has been added to the trail system.

