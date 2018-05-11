 

What’s on PAC-B? May 12-18

May 11, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, News

What’s on PAC-B? May 12-18

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, May 12

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00PM Board of Education  (5/7/18)

then Albany Reports

3:00 PM Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Amazon Rain Forest (9/2007)

4:20 PM Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery (2006)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Board of Education (5/7/18)

then Albany Reports

Sunday, May 13

9:00 AM Board of Education (5/7/18)

then Albany Reports

12:00 PM Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Amazon Rain Forest (2007)

1:20 PM Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery (2006)

2:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro” Bille Byme

3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Al & Fran Luckette

4:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Service

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Board of Education (5/7/18)

then Albany Reports

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, May 14

9:00 AM Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Amazon Rain Forest (9/2007)

10:20 AM Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery (2006)

11:00 AM Friends of BPL: “Climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro” Bille Byme

12:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

3:00 PM Board of Education (5/7/18)

then Albany Reports

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Amazon Rain Forest (2007)

10:20 PM Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery (2006)

11:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro” Bille Byme

Tuesday, May 15

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Oberon Lake w/ Fulton Com. (8/22/2012)

1:05 PM Brockway Truck Show @ Cortland (2011)

2:00 PM The Hershey Experience (2011)

3:00 PM Ray / Durgee Band Concert (3/29/18)

3:40 PM Choral Concert 6th – 12th Grade (3/22/2018)

5:10 PM McNamara Spring Concert (2016)

6:00 PM Friends of BPL: “African Safari,” Ellen Rose Galgano

7:30 PM BPL Art Show: Lock 24 Art Guild (2006)

8:00 PM 2017 Man & Woman of the Year (4/9/18)

8:40 PM Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 75 Years (2017)

9:00 PM Syracuse Radio’s First 50 Years: Bob Stockdale (2007)

10:30 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Johnson (2011)

11:30 PM Sodus Point Light House (2004)

Wednesday, May 16

9:00 AM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano

10:30 AM BPL Art Show: Lock 24 Art Guild (2006)

11:00 AM 2017 Man & Woman of the Year (4/9/18)

11:40 AM Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 75 Years (2017)

12:00 PM Syracuse Radio’s First 50 Years: Bob Stockdale (2007)

1:30 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Johnson (2011)

2:30 PM Sodus Point Light House (2004)

3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Oberon Lake w/ Fulton Com. (8/22/2012)

7:05 PM Brockway Truck Show @ Cortland (2011)

8:00 PM The Hershey Experience (2011)

9:00 PM Ray / Durgee Band Concert (3/29/18)

9:40 PM Choral Concert 6th – 12th Grade (3/22/2018)

11:10PM McNamara Spring Concert (2016)

Thursday, May 17

9:00 AM Ray / Durgee Band Concert (3/29/18)

9:40 AM Choral Concert 6th – 12th Grade (3/22/2018)

11:10AM McNamara Spring Concert (2016)

12:00 PM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano

1:30 PM BPL Art Show: Lock 24 Art Guild (2006)

2:00 PM 2017 Man & Woman of the Year (4/9/18)

2:40 PM Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 75 Years (2017)

3:00 PM Syracuse Radio’s First 50 Years: Bob Stockdale (2007)

4:30 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Johnson (2011)

5:30 PM Sodus Point Light House (2004)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Oberon Lake w/ Fulton Com. (8/22/2012)

10:05 PM Brockway Truck Show @ Cortland (2011)

11:00 PM The Hershey Experience (2011)

Friday, May 18

9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band @ Oberon Lake w/ Fulton Com. (8/22/2012)

10:05 AM Brockway Truck Show @ Cortland (2011)

11:00 AM The Hershey Experience (2011)

12:00 PM Ray / Durgee Band Concert (3/29/18)

12:40PM Choral Concert 6th – 12th Grade (3/22/2018)

2:10 PM McNamara Spring Concert (2016)

3:00 PM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano

4:30 PM BPL Art Show: Lock 24 Art Guild (2006)

5:00 PM 2017 Man & Woman of the Year (4/9/18)

5:40 PM Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 75 Years (2017)

6:00 PM Syracuse Radio’s First 50 Years: Bob Stockdale (2007)

7:30 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Johnson (2011)

8:30 PM Sodus Point Light House (2004)

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

