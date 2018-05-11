What’s on PAC-B? May 12-18

May 11, 2018 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, News
Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.
9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
12:00PM Board of Education (5/7/18)
then Albany Reports
3:00 PM Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Amazon Rain Forest (9/2007)
4:20 PM Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery (2006)
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 PM Board of Education (5/7/18)
then Albany Reports
9:00 AM Board of Education (5/7/18)
then Albany Reports
12:00 PM Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Amazon Rain Forest (2007)
1:20 PM Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery (2006)
2:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro” Bille Byme
3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Al & Fran Luckette
4:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Service
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
6:00 PM Board of Education (5/7/18)
then Albany Reports
9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 AM Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Amazon Rain Forest (9/2007)
10:20 AM Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery (2006)
11:00 AM Friends of BPL: “Climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro” Bille Byme
12:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
3:00 PM Board of Education (5/7/18)
then Albany Reports
6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 PM Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Amazon Rain Forest (2007)
10:20 PM Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery (2006)
11:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro” Bille Byme
9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Oberon Lake w/ Fulton Com. (8/22/2012)
1:05 PM Brockway Truck Show @ Cortland (2011)
2:00 PM The Hershey Experience (2011)
3:00 PM Ray / Durgee Band Concert (3/29/18)
3:40 PM Choral Concert 6th – 12th Grade (3/22/2018)
5:10 PM McNamara Spring Concert (2016)
6:00 PM Friends of BPL: “African Safari,” Ellen Rose Galgano
7:30 PM BPL Art Show: Lock 24 Art Guild (2006)
8:00 PM 2017 Man & Woman of the Year (4/9/18)
8:40 PM Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 75 Years (2017)
9:00 PM Syracuse Radio’s First 50 Years: Bob Stockdale (2007)
10:30 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Johnson (2011)
11:30 PM Sodus Point Light House (2004)
9:00 AM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano
10:30 AM BPL Art Show: Lock 24 Art Guild (2006)
11:00 AM 2017 Man & Woman of the Year (4/9/18)
11:40 AM Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 75 Years (2017)
12:00 PM Syracuse Radio’s First 50 Years: Bob Stockdale (2007)
1:30 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Johnson (2011)
2:30 PM Sodus Point Light House (2004)
3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Oberon Lake w/ Fulton Com. (8/22/2012)
7:05 PM Brockway Truck Show @ Cortland (2011)
8:00 PM The Hershey Experience (2011)
9:00 PM Ray / Durgee Band Concert (3/29/18)
9:40 PM Choral Concert 6th – 12th Grade (3/22/2018)
11:10PM McNamara Spring Concert (2016)
9:00 AM Ray / Durgee Band Concert (3/29/18)
9:40 AM Choral Concert 6th – 12th Grade (3/22/2018)
11:10AM McNamara Spring Concert (2016)
12:00 PM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano
1:30 PM BPL Art Show: Lock 24 Art Guild (2006)
2:00 PM 2017 Man & Woman of the Year (4/9/18)
2:40 PM Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 75 Years (2017)
3:00 PM Syracuse Radio’s First 50 Years: Bob Stockdale (2007)
4:30 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Johnson (2011)
5:30 PM Sodus Point Light House (2004)
6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ Oberon Lake w/ Fulton Com. (8/22/2012)
10:05 PM Brockway Truck Show @ Cortland (2011)
11:00 PM The Hershey Experience (2011)
9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band @ Oberon Lake w/ Fulton Com. (8/22/2012)
10:05 AM Brockway Truck Show @ Cortland (2011)
11:00 AM The Hershey Experience (2011)
12:00 PM Ray / Durgee Band Concert (3/29/18)
12:40PM Choral Concert 6th – 12th Grade (3/22/2018)
2:10 PM McNamara Spring Concert (2016)
3:00 PM Friends of BPL: “African Safari” w Ellen Rose Galgano
4:30 PM BPL Art Show: Lock 24 Art Guild (2006)
5:00 PM 2017 Man & Woman of the Year (4/9/18)
5:40 PM Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 75 Years (2017)
6:00 PM Syracuse Radio’s First 50 Years: Bob Stockdale (2007)
7:30 PM Remembering B’Ville: Rosemary Johnson (2011)
8:30 PM Sodus Point Light House (2004)
9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
