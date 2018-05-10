 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Syracuse VA director speaks to DeWitt Rotary

May 10, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, News

Syracuse VA director speaks to DeWitt Rotary

DeWitt Rotary Club President James Wright, left, and member Mel Rubenstein, right, presented the poem “Our Sworn Duty” to Dr. Judy Hayman, Director of the Syracuse Veterans Administration Medical Center, at the group’s May 7 meeting. (submitted photo)

Dr. Judy Hayman, director of the Syracuse Veterans Administration Medical Center, recently spoke to the DeWitt Rotary Club about the vast array of programs and services the Syracuse VA has to offer.

Hayman, who was appointed to lead the local VA in December 2017, is the first woman to hold the position. She has direct responsibility for the administration of the medical center’s total financial and personnel resources with an operating budget of $302 million, and the coordination of these resources to meet the health care needs of more than 150,000 Veterans in Central New York.

During her May 7 visit to the Rotary Club, Hayman opened her remarks by referring to the poem, “Our Sworn Duty.” In 2013, Dewitt Rotary presented a bronze replica of the poem to the Syracuse VA Hospital where it is on permanent display.

The poem was written by Fred Talbot, a WWII veteran and longtime Dewitt Rotarian. Talbot passed away in 2016.

At the conclusion of her presentation, Hayman was presented with a desk top copy of Talbot’s poem.

Comment on this Story

F-M Brownie troop creates Monarch butterfly habitat in Mill Run Park
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling