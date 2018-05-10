Syracuse VA director speaks to DeWitt Rotary

DeWitt Rotary Club President James Wright, left, and member Mel Rubenstein, right, presented the poem “Our Sworn Duty” to Dr. Judy Hayman, Director of the Syracuse Veterans Administration Medical Center, at the group’s May 7 meeting. (submitted photo)

Dr. Judy Hayman, director of the Syracuse Veterans Administration Medical Center, recently spoke to the DeWitt Rotary Club about the vast array of programs and services the Syracuse VA has to offer.

Hayman, who was appointed to lead the local VA in December 2017, is the first woman to hold the position. She has direct responsibility for the administration of the medical center’s total financial and personnel resources with an operating budget of $302 million, and the coordination of these resources to meet the health care needs of more than 150,000 Veterans in Central New York.

During her May 7 visit to the Rotary Club, Hayman opened her remarks by referring to the poem, “Our Sworn Duty.” In 2013, Dewitt Rotary presented a bronze replica of the poem to the Syracuse VA Hospital where it is on permanent display.

The poem was written by Fred Talbot, a WWII veteran and longtime Dewitt Rotarian. Talbot passed away in 2016.

At the conclusion of her presentation, Hayman was presented with a desk top copy of Talbot’s poem.

