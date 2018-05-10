From the Liverpool Public Library: Learn about the opioid epidemic

By Mark Bialczak

Communications Specialist

The folks at Syracuse Behavorial Healthcare know how far, wide and deep the use of heroin and opioids reaches into the community. Their mission is to help as people as many ways as they can.

Representatives from SBH will present the program “Get Informed! The Heroin/Opioid Epidemic,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 10, in the Liverpool Public Library’s Carman Community Room.

Opioids include drugs prescribed for pain relief such as OxyContin, Vicodin, codeine, morphine and fentanyl, and the illegal street drugs including fentanyl and the illegal street drug heroin.

They are extremely addictive. Their abuse has run rampant.

The LPL session will cover important topics including: How do you recognize the symptoms of abuse? Where can you go for help for yourself or a loved one? How can you find support groups for those with addiction problems? What is Narcan, and how is it given to alleviate the effects of an overdose?

Those who attend will be show how administer Narcan, which can save a life if given in a timely and proper manner. Everybody will receive a Narcan kit from SBH.

Registration is required on the calendar page at LPL.org so officials will have an idea of how many Narcan kits will be needed.

Budget vote at Liverpool High School on May 15

Don’t forget that the 2018-19 Liverpool Public Library budget will be on the ballot for approval by Liverpool Central School District voters from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at the Liverpool High School. The LPL budget is Proposition 4.

Also, Denise Baker is the lone candidate running for the one vacant seat on the LPL Board of Trustees. Baker is a longtime healthcare industry worker.

