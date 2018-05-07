Post 88 celebrates Vet’s Field renovation with opening ceremony

Vet's Field at American Legion Post 88 on Chenango Street was officially dedicated last week for its re-opening after renovations. (photo by Lauren Young)

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

The nearly two-year renovation project of the American Legion ballfield in Cazenovia celebrated its completion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 6.

The ballfield, located at 26 Chenango St. adjacent to American Legion Post 88, held its first ballgame in 1920 and has a long history of being utilized by community groups for athletic events. Moving forward, Post 88 will continue to offer the field to be used by organizations like the Cazenovia Youth Baseball and Softball Association, New Woodstock Women’s Softball, Cazenovia Baseball/Softball Association, American Legion baseball and the Special Olympics.

“Bless those who have worked and sacrificed to make this field a reality, and a lasting memorial to all veterans of the United States military and their families,” said Vice Commander Al Keilen as he presented the invocation. “May the rains that nourish this grass remind us that our community has sought to grow young people, strong in body, mind and spirit.”

The renovation project, a $450,000 project made possible entirely by private contributions, began construction because American Legion members “felt it needed to be done, and we wanted to continue the tradition of this ballfield,” said Vice Commander Gene Gissin, co-chair of the project committee.

The renovation included leveling the entire field, redoing the drainage and putting in new grass, revamping the bleachers, dugouts and bullpen and planting a garden around the flagpole.

“Hundreds of people” worked on the project and “thousands of hours” were spent on its renovation, said Gissin.

“I think it’s very important to recognize the amount of work that the volunteers of the legion put on this field,” said Finance Chairman Bob Constable. “No project, really, of this magnitude, could work itself out without some very strong leadership, and I want to say thank you very much to Gene Gissin, who’s the guy who really pulled all the pieces together.”

A plaque dedicated to the field was also unraveled, and Megan Schwartz, member of the Cazenovia High School Chamber Choir, sang the National Anthem.

The first pitch was thrown on the field by Construction Chairman Jerry Romagnoli with Bob Ridler as the catcher.

Before and after the ribbon-cutting the Cazenovia High School Band played “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” Afterwards, a private reception was held for donors, legion members and field workers.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story