Marcellus parks and rec plan slate of events

Marcellus Parks and Recreation to host numerous events

By Kira Hawes

Mark your calendars, the Marcellus Parks and Recreation Department has just released our 2018 BINGO at the Turning Stone Casino in Oneida dates. The dates are as follow: Monday May 7, June 4, July 9, September 10 and October 15th. Registration forms are available at the Town Hall or call our office for more information.

Save the date for our exciting overnight weekend adventure to Brandywine Valley Pennsylvania taking place Tuesday, Sept. 18 through Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018! Some of the highlights of this trip include; a 2 night stay in the Hilton Garden Inn that has all the comforts of home, a guided tour of the Winterthur gardens, library and museums, dinners at Brandywine Prime at Chadds Fords Inn and Mendenhall Inn, a visit to the beautiful Longwood Gardens, an insider QVC studio tour and much more! Don’t wait to sign up for this thrilling trip; registration and a $150.00 per person deposit are due no later than May 18th, 2018. Don’t hesitate to stop by our office in the Town Hall or check our website for registration forms, a full itinerary and more information on costs.

Along with our overnight trip we are also offering day trips! On Wednesday, June 13th we will be heading to Historic Binghamton. The trip includes a candle making demonstration at Windy Hill Farms Candle Factory, a lunch stop at Binghamton’s oldest Italian eatery, the Little Venice Restaurant, a driving tour to see some of the city’s beautiful architecture and history, and of course, a visit to Animal Adventure Park- home of April the giraffe. This trip costs $70 per person. Registration will begin on March 12th and end on May 1st!

This year we will also be returning to Thoroughbred racing at the Saratoga Race Track on Wednesday August 15, 2018. This trip features a more independent on your itinerary. The day begins with a stop for coffee on thruway and then straight to the races where you will pay for admission to either the grandstand ($6) or club house ($9). With your free time go ahead and bet on some races, enjoy a mint julep, take a walking tour (for an extra $3) to explore the history within the Saratoga Race Track, and grab lunch on your own at the many restaurants or concession vendors. This trip costs $45 per person and registration begins on March 12th and the final deadline is June 15th, 2018.

Registration forms and more information on any and all of our trips can be found on our website marcellusny.com/ or at the Town Hall 24 East Main Street Marcellus, NY. Don’t hesitate to call 315-673-3269 ext. 2 with any other questions.

You can now register for our 23rd annual Hoop Mania Basketball Camp and Hoop Mania Mini Hoopsters camp! Don’t wait to sign up; our Early Bird Special registration ends May 4, after this, registration prices will increase! Hoop Mania will run from Monday June 25 till Thursday June 28 from 9 to 3 p.m. and is open to students entering grades 4th through 9th. This camp features fun, education, and healthy competition to help each child become the most complete basketball player possible!

Our Hoop Mania Mini Hoopsters Camp will run Monday July 9 through Thursday July 12 and is open to students entering 1st through 3rd grade. Similar to our Hoop Mania camp, this camp will give younger campers their own week to work and build confidence in their basketball skills!

The Town of Marcellus Parks and Recreation is pleased to partner with Merry-Go-Round playhouse to present MGR Junior Stars: On stage! This camp is designed to accommodate students of all abilities to make them a better all-around performer and instill in them the confidence and discipline needed to take center stage. This month long musical theatre program will end with a performance of Peter Pan. Aspiring performers’ entering grades 3rd through 8th are welcome to register. The camps will run from July 2nd through July 27 from 12:30 to 3 p.m. The fee per student will be $160. Registration forms can be found online or at the Recreation Office.

For more information please visit Marcellusny.com We provide updates on Facebook and Twitter. The Town of Marcellus Park and Recreation Department office is located at 24 East Main Street in Marcellus and we can be reached by phone at 673-3269 ext. 2 or by email at park_rec@marcellusny.com.

