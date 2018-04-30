Madison County Courthouse time capsule contents to be on display soon

The Madison County Courthouse time capsule from 1909, which was opened on April 16. (courtesy Madison County)

Contents include connection to Cazenovia’s past

By Jason Emerson

editor

When Madison County officials opened the Madison County Courthouse time capsule recently, they found the historic items inside saturated with a century of water. Work continues to dry and separate the records relating to the county’s past, with the goal that the items will be placed on public display in the near future.

In the meantime, officials have asked organizations from around the county to contribute items to include in the re-sealed time capsule for when it gets replaced under the courthouse cornerstone.

“We’ve asked everyone to give something that captures the moment so when the next people open it, it is pretty much representative of Madison County,” said County Historian Matthew Urtz.

The Madison County Courthouse is currently undergoing major renovations, and county officials found and opened the time capsule located under the cornerstone on April 16. The time capsule was placed in the cornerstone of the Madison County Courthouse on January 7, 1909, and was filled with multiple items related to the county’s history. Such items included county government records, masonic papers, newspapers, programs, coins and photographs.

Some of the Cazenovia-related artifacts in the box included a Cazenovia Masonic Lodge token and a Dec. 24, 1908 issue of the Cazenovia Republican. There was also a photograph of the five members of the courthouse building committee from 1908, the chairman of which was Cazenovia Supervisor James Loyster.

Despite being tightly sealed within a copper box, the contents were saturated with water. Representatives from the county have met New York State Archives officials to better ascertain the next steps needed to stabilize and preserve the documents as many are in poor condition, Urtz said. “We have stabilized everything; everything is now dry … and our goal is to digitize everything.”

Once the items have been properly preserved, they will be put on display in the County Office Building.

Officials have already asked organizations throughout Madison County to contribute some item of organizational importance to be included in the re-sealed time capsule. Requests have been made from county schools, colleges, businesses, municipalities, historical societies and newspapers to give items that capture what is going on at this moment in the county.

“It should be a pretty interesting mix,” Urtz said. “Everybody has been very responsive to it. We’ll give the next group that opens the capsule dryer papers and it will be a good experience for everybody.”

To view the recorded livestream of the time capsule opening from April 16, visit Madison County’s Facebook page at facebook.com/MadisonCountyNewYork.

Time Capsule Inventory

Morning Musicale Program (Madison County Centennial Program Concert)

DeRuyter Masonic Lodge 1908 Membership Roster

DeRuyter Masonic Lodge History & By-Laws

Constitution & By-Laws of the Madison County Bar Association

Oneida Masonic Lodge Directory 1906

Madison County Historical Society Charter and By-Laws

Colgate University Professor Thomas Address

Letter from DD Norton Plumbing

Madison County Bar Association Member list Past & Present 1/5/1909

History of Canastota masonic Lodge No 231

Photo of the Building Committee

Morrisville Masonic Lodge No 654 1/7/1908

Short History of Cautious Lodge, Georgetown

History of Masonry in Cazenovia

Oneida Masonic Token

Cazenovia Masonic Token

.25 Quarter 1908

.50 Half Dollar 1908

Handwritten Letter (Unreadable)

List of Madison County Officials

Postcard from Hamilton Masonic Lodge

History of Hamilton Lodge 1/1/1909

History of Hamilton Lodge 1906

History of the Sullivan Lodge

Mystic Order of the Veiled Prophets History (Masonic)

Photo of Oneida Lodge (Very poor condition)

Blank paper

Cyrus Chapter (Hamilton, Masonic) History

Madison County 1906 Centennial Poster

Madison County 1906 Centennial Program

Constitution of the Old Ladies Home

Madisonesis 1908 Christmas

May 1908 Proceedings of the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons

Proceedings of the Grand Chapter, State of New York

Religious Denominations of Madison County, New York

NEWSPAPERS

DeRuyter Gleaner 12/24/1908

Madison County Leader 12/24/1908

Madison County Times 1/1/1909

Oneida Democratic Union 6/28/1906

Oneida Democratic Union 7/5/1906

Oneida Democratic Union 1/2/1909

The Brookfield Courier 12/30/1908

The Canastota Bee 1/2/1909

The Canastota Journal 1/6/1909

The Cazenovia Republican 12/24/1908

The Earlville Standard 12/31/1908

The Endeavor Harold Dec-08

The Evening Courant 12/15/1908

The Evening Courant 1/2/1909

The Hamilton Republican 12/24/1908

The Madison Times 1/2/1909

The Madison Times 1/2/1909

The Oneida Dispatch 11/27/1908

The Oneida Post 1/2/1909

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story