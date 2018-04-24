Vote on new NWFD station is May 8

By Sarah Hall

Editor

Voters in the North West Fire District will head to the polls on May 8 to determine whether or not the district can build a new fire station and expand Station 1.

Two and a half years after NWFD residents rejected a plan to expand Station 1 on Crego Road and build a new station on Smokey Hollow Road, the district has a new plan it believes is more palatable — while the expansion plans are similar, the new Station 3 will be constructed at the site of a former shopping center at 117 Oswego St. NWFD Commissioner Beckie Wasielewski said the current plan addresses the concerns residents had expressed about the 2015 proposal about noise, drainage and traffic.

Wasielewski said the construction is necessary for the district to better serve its residents. The 4,470-square-foot expansion to Station 1 will improve its ability to train members, as well as provide space for community events.

“We have had several requests over the years to use the firehouse for different events from school fundraisers, individual parties for birthdays, graduation or baby showers, and most recently we were asked to help out Meals on Wheels while there facilities were renovated,” Wasielewski said. “While most often we have to decline due to limited space, we were able to make arrangements to house the Meals on Wheels and would like to be able to do more of this type of community assistance.”

A new Station 3, meanwhile, is even more vital.

“The [existing] station is in disrepair and does not provide code-compliant facilities for firefighters,” Wasielewski said. At the Elizabeth Street station, formerly the Lysander highway barn, “the fire apparatus does not adequately fit in the facility. The ladder truck fits with just a few inches to spare and this can be a safety issue to the apparatus and firefighters.”

The new station will be better situated to respond to calls.

“The response time for the volunteers to get to the current station on Elizabeth Street will be cut down from the current average of 3.5 minutes to about 1.5 minutes,” Wasielewski said. “Getting the fire apparatus on the road quicker, whether it is a medical call or fire alarm, can mean the difference between saving lives and property. When you are the individual waiting for help two minutes an feel like a lifetime.”

The fire district plans to demolish about 60 percent of the existing building on Oswego Street, renovating the north side of the building for bunk-in rooms, meeting and training areas, office space and gear storage. The station would also include three apparatus bays and a laundry and decontamination room. The building’s footprint will be 13,000 square feet, with additional shared parking added out front.

The total cost of both the renovation to Station 1 and the construction of Station 3 is $4,534,150, $200,000 of which will be provided by the NWFD. The rest — $4,334,150 — will be borrowed over a 28-year period. Residents of the district will pay an additional $0.30 per $1,000 of assessed value.

“For a home valuation of $150,000, this equates to an additional $45 a year in fire taxes,” Wasielewski said.

The district scheduled two public hearings on the proposal: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, and 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, both at 59 Elizabeth St. Wasielewski said the district will also be mailing out informational brochures.

The vote itself will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Station 3, 59 Elizabeth St.

