SKARTS announces grant funding opportunities

SKARTS announces funding for 2018 grants

The Skaneateles Area Arts Council proudly announces its 2018 grants funding season. Any artist ot any arts organization residing within approximately a 15 mile radius around the town of Skaneateles are eligible and invited to submit a grants application The deadline for applications is May 31, 2018. Applications are available on the SKARTS website, SKARTS.org. The original and two copies should be printed and mailed to SKARTS, P.O.Box 422, Skaneateles, NY 13152.

Last year SKARTS awarded a sum of $5000 to 10 grantees, funding a diverse range of arts endeavors from concerts, school arts programs, to classical music performances. SKARTS annual fundraiser Art4SKARTS, a juried art show, will be presented again this year on July 13 and 14, with an artist reception on July 12.

SKARTS grants program commenced in 2006 and to date has issued more than $80,000 in funds in order to support a wide range of art which impacts the cultural life and needs of our local area.

For further information, contact Korinne Silverman at 315-554-8258.

