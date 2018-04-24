Old Erie Apartments honors retiring employee

On Thursday, April 19, 50 tenants, office personnel and maintenance staff from Old Erie Place Apartments attended a retirement party for Douglas “Doug” Goodfellow who has served as maintenance supervisor at the complexes. Doug, a Baldwinsville native, held the position for thirteen years. As a lifelong resident of the CNY area, Doug offered a wealth of knowledge regarding the area. He knows everyone! His mechanical talents, personality and genuine love of people make him an exceptional person. Doug is the essence of honesty, integrity, loyalty and professionalism.

Diane and Chuck Rock welcomed the guests prior to all enjoying a catered luncheon. After lunch was finished, Diane offered several comments regarding Doug’s tenure at the properties. Some comments bordered on a “roast” but were delivered with thanks and love. Doug didn’t miss a beat and often responded wryly to the jabs. Chuck offered brief comments and told a funny story of a Christmas gift Doug had given him. It was a five foot pencil with a diameter of six inches. This was a lighthearted response to the lengthy work order lists Chuck gave maintenance staff. Chuck still has that pencil but he has worn it down over the years. Additional comments from attendees were welcomed. Several tenants offered touching commentary while others praised Doug’s work ethic. Marie Bowers reminisced about a time Doug had performed a heart warming act. Marie mentioned that her deceased husband always mowed the lawn in a certain direction. After Doug mowed one day, he said to Marie “Did I do it the right way?” Both Marie and Doug teared. Marie’s twin sister, Marcia Kavanaugh, told all how Doug personally visited her after the death of a grandchild. Doug said, “That’s what we do here; we’re family.” Doug cared about everyone in all facets of his life.

Patrick Rock, son of Diane and Chuck, has taken over the management of all Rock Properties for the past eight years. After sharing his memories of working with Doug, he presented Doug with a plaque which read: The Doug Goodfellow Room, In Honor and appreciation of his service and dedication to Old Erie Place Apartments From 2005-2018 Presented by Rock Properties April 19, 2018.

While Doug will be sorely missed, there is a happy ending. He has chosen to become a resident of Old Erie Place and continue to share his expertise and good will with us. We hope this will be the case for many years to come.

