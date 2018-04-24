Bartlett, garden club team up to beautify B’ville

Recently, Bartlett Tree Experts once again joined the Women’s Garden Club of Baldwinsville to clean up the trees and gardens in the village, pruning crab trees in Canal Park, on Route 48, in Village Square and along Route 31, as well as weeding the Canal and Gateway gardens. Bartlett provides these services to the community for free every year.

