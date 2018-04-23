Baltimore Woods to host gardening seminar

Habitat Gardening seminar: Expert to teach about garden ecosystems

On May 5, Baltimore Woods Nature Center and Habitat Gardening in Central New York (HGCNY), will co-host a gardening seminar designed to teach local gardeners the ecological benefits of using native plants in backyard garden designs. The event will take place from 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. at Baltimore Woods Nature Center, located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road in Marcellus.

This event will feature two presentations by Kim Eierman, environmental horticulturist and founder of EcoBeneficial, who specializes in ecological landscapes and native plants. Eierman teaches at the New York Botanical Garden, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, the Native Plant Center in NY, Rutgers Home Gardeners School, and several other institutions.

The morning seminar will consist of two sessions with a refreshment break in between. In the first session (9 to 10:15 a.m.), “Boosting the Ecosystem in Your Own Yard,” Eierman will talk about the complexity of yard ecosystems. Being aware of this complexity in our landscaping and gardening choices can help increase species diversity, which is important to creating a healthy, thriving ecosystem. In the second session (11 to 12:30 p.m.), “Dealing with Climate Change in Your Landscape,” Eierman will discuss the steps that home gardeners can take and choices that can be made to help reduce the effects of changing climates and improve the environment around us.

HGCNY is a local chapter of Wild Ones, a national organization that works year-round to teach gardeners how creating native plant communities in their gardens can be beneficial to the ecosystem. HGCNY offers monthly educational programs, annual plant sales and field trips, in addition to supporting emerging local native plant nurseries, helping to make native plants easier for home gardeners to obtain.

Spring is right around the corner: Go into this year’s gardening with the most environmentally conscious approach by registering for this event at baltimorewoods.org. The cost is $25 for members of Wild Ones/HGCNY and Baltimore Woods Nature Center; $35 for non-members. Registration will be open through May 1, 2018. For any questions, please call 315-673-1350.

Baltimore Woods Nature Center is a premiere educational organization that transforms individuals and communities through place-based education by cultivating an abiding love for the natural world, while serving as a model of sensible stewardship.

Baltimore Woods Nature Center is located at 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108.

Hours: The Interpretive Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 to 4 p.m., Saturday 10 to 4 p.m., closed Sundays.

The hiking trails are free and open every day from dawn to dusk.

HGCNY is a local chapter of Wild Ones which promotes environmentally sound landscaping practices to preserve biodiversity through the preservation, restoration and establishment of native plant communities.

