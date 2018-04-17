Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

These moments in history are selected and edited by students enrolled in Kate Hardy’s tenth grade Honors English class. Thank you to the Skaneateles Library and the Historical Society for providing the Press Archives.

10 Years Ago

… there was an ad in the Skaneateles Press about the significant increase in taxes on cigarettes. The raise in taxes was an effort to decrease the number of smokers. However, recently alternative forms of smoking, such as e-cigarettes, vapes, and juuls, have increased in popularity. E-cigarettes have a lower tax, 75% cheaper than regular cigarettes; vapes/juuls have no taxes other than the taxes paid during purchase. Although these alternatives may be more affordable, they still have detrimental effects on your health. Nicotine is found in all of these products in several forms, which could result in lung cancer or other health issues. The tax added to cigarettes ten years ago may have in fact caused more options to be available to the public, resulting in increased popularity of nicotine today.

25 Years Ago

… there was an article published in the Skaneateles Press about rising lake levels. The article discussed how the lake levels had been almost a foot higher than normal, causing Clift Park to flood and the water outtake to be increased to 200 million gallons. Sandbags were prepared to be placed along highways to keep them from flooding. These extreme fluctuations were in part due to Hurricane Agnes, which was the costliest hurricane to ever hit the United States at the time. Similar flooding occurred in Skaneateles over the summer of 2017. In the late summer months, the lake levels were up to 10 feet higher than normal, according to Carl Wiezalis, a representative of the Central New York Waterways. This issue contributed to the green algae bloom Skaneateles experienced in the fall. According to Syracuse.com, in respect to the lake, instead of focusing on uncontrollable factors such as rainfall or drought, citizens should be mindful of the nutrients entering the lake.

50 Years Ago

… there was an advertisement in the Skaneateles Press regarding a boutique in the village. The shop’s name was Chiq Boutique and it sold a variety of items, including, suits, ensembles, and cocktail dresses. The advertisement was promoting the boutique as well as a sale for 50% off select items. The business was located on East Genesee Street and has now been replaced with a fitness studio called Sky Yoga and Wellness. Sky offers a variety of different workouts including yoga, pilates, and barre. There are different packages to choose from when signing up. There is a 10 class, 5 class, 3 class, and 1 class package to choose specifically for you. This company supports different charities and is currently having a fundraiser: “Raise for Hope,” which is an organization that raises awareness for brain tumors. For more information on Sky Yoga and Wellness, go to skyyogaandwellness.com/ or call 315-291-0029 to pick your package today!

75 Years Ago

… our local Red Cross War Fund Drive rose an astonishing total of nearly 5,000 dollars. $128.65 of this total had been collected the day before the article was published, and another $33 had been taken earlier that month from Colonial Theatre Collections. They were expecting to exceed their goal of $5,000 in the near future. Today, the Red Cross is still accepting donations, and there are several different causes to donate to. A few of these stellar options are the Disaster Response, Service to the Armed Forces, Preparedness and Health and Safety Programs, International Service, and Event Sponsorship. You can make donations online or send in a check that is payable to the American Red Cross. For more information, check out the Red Cross website or stop by your local Red Cross center.

100 Years Ago

… on April 16 an article was written about the Skaneateles Boy Scouts collaborating with Auburn and Syracuse Boy Scouts to roll the Liberty Ball all the way to Syracuse. The Liberty Ball is a large ball painted in red, white, and blue created to be a fundraiser for the Boy Scouts. The ball was rolled across the Northeastern United States in order to raise money for World War I. Today, Boy Scouts still do lots of fundraisers for other activities, such as camping trips and volunteering at food kitchens. Notable fundraisers in the recent past include the Gertrude Hawk Chocolate fundraiser, and the 2017 Skaneateles troop’s popcorn fundraiser. Skaneateles Boy Scouts sell these products at their school and church to raise money for their activities. Next time you see a Boy Scout, be sure to ask about some of the upcoming fundraisers!

