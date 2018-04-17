 

Jordan Library plans spring break events

Apr 17, 2018 Eagle Observer, News, News

Jordan Library plans spring break events

Spring Break activities at the Jordan Bramley Library

Movie time. Watch ‘COCO’, a Disney/Pixar movie. Enjoy popcorn and juice. Mon. April 23 at 1 p.m.

Game Day. Play Dominoes, Trouble, Checkers, Monopoly, etc. Bring a friend and your own game or select one of ours. Don’t know how to play? We’ll teach you! Tues. April 24 at 1 p.m.

Dan the Snakeman. Learn about reptiles – up close and personal! Tues. April 24 at 7 p.m.

Movie time. Watch ‘Wonder’ and enjoy popcorn and juice. Wednesday April 25 at 1 p.m.

Painting Class. All supplies are provided. Paint a backpack, visor or basket. You choose! $15 /person. Ages 10+. Call 315-689-3296 to register. Wednesday April 25 at 6 p.m.

S.T.E.M. Time. Use your brain and create something using Legos, magnetic tiles, Brain Blocks or Build-Up Blocks. Have fun! Thursday April 26 at 1 p.m. Kids in Motion! Designed to get kids moving. Ages 2-5 years old. Thu. April 26 at 7 p.m. Movie time. Watch ‘Ferdinand’ and enjoy popcorn and juice. Friday April 27 at 1 p.m.

Make a play date and bring a friend!  Check out our new Maker-Space S.T.E.M. station. Get creative! Visit our puzzle and coloring stations.  For information, questions or to register, call 315-689-3296.

