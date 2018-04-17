Jordan Library plans spring break events

Spring Break activities at the Jordan Bramley Library

Movie time. Watch ‘COCO’, a Disney/Pixar movie. Enjoy popcorn and juice. Mon. April 23 at 1 p.m.

Game Day. Play Dominoes, Trouble, Checkers, Monopoly, etc. Bring a friend and your own game or select one of ours. Don’t know how to play? We’ll teach you! Tues. April 24 at 1 p.m.

Dan the Snakeman. Learn about reptiles – up close and personal! Tues. April 24 at 7 p.m.

Movie time. Watch ‘Wonder’ and enjoy popcorn and juice. Wednesday April 25 at 1 p.m.

Painting Class. All supplies are provided. Paint a backpack, visor or basket. You choose! $15 /person. Ages 10+. Call 315-689-3296 to register. Wednesday April 25 at 6 p.m.

S.T.E.M. Time. Use your brain and create something using Legos, magnetic tiles, Brain Blocks or Build-Up Blocks. Have fun! Thursday April 26 at 1 p.m. Kids in Motion! Designed to get kids moving. Ages 2-5 years old. Thu. April 26 at 7 p.m. Movie time. Watch ‘Ferdinand’ and enjoy popcorn and juice. Friday April 27 at 1 p.m.

Make a play date and bring a friend! Check out our new Maker-Space S.T.E.M. station. Get creative! Visit our puzzle and coloring stations. For information, questions or to register, call 315-689-3296.

