West Genesee High School evacuated following threat

The West Genesee school district announced that the high school was the subject of a bomb threat Monday.

At 1:55 p.m. a person called into the high school and said the school needed to pay a certain student a sum of money in the next 30 minutes or they were going to blow up the building.

The building was promptly evacuated and the authorities were called.

As of approximately 2:37 p.m., the district announced authorities were sweeping the building.

The 30 minutes the caller had set as timeline has expired and the district said it has good leads.

The district said no students are in danger and updates will be released as they become available.

