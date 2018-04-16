 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

West Genesee High School evacuated following threat

Apr 16, 2018 Eagle Observer, News, News

West Genesee High School evacuated following threat

The West Genesee school district announced that the high school was the subject of a bomb threat Monday.

At 1:55 p.m. a person called into the high school and said the school needed to pay a certain student a sum of money in the next 30 minutes or they were going to blow up the building.

The building was promptly evacuated and the authorities were called.

As of approximately 2:37 p.m., the district announced authorities were  sweeping the building.

The 30 minutes the caller had set as timeline has expired and the district said it has good leads.

The district said no students are in danger and updates will be released as they become available.

 

Comment on this Story

Educator announces candidacy

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling