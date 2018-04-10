Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

These moments in history are selected and edited by students enrolled in Kate Hardy’s tenth grade Honors English class. Thank you to the Skaneateles Library and the Historical Society for providing the Press Archives.

10 Years Ago

The lake is a way of life in Skaneateles. In the summer, residents and tourists alike enjoy time on the water. Swimming, boating, jet skiing, tubing- all fun events that take place on the idyllic waters of Skaneateles lake. However, as with many activities involving vehicles, there are risks to the safety of yourself as well as others. In recent years, there have been two traumatic boating accidents, causing those involved to be hospitalized. This has caused Skaneateles residents to call for an update on boating restrictions in order to prevent further incidents. 10 years ago, Skaneateles and Oneida both suffered from boat related accidents. To combat the issue, the New York State Senate passed a bill “…which would increase penalties for boaters who leave the scene of a boating accident without making a report.” Between then and now, more restrictions have been put in place. Sheriffs are cracking down on stickers and registration with the purpose of providing lake-goers a fun and safe experience. If you own a boat or have a boating license, follow guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience this summer.

25 Years Ago

… a promotional advertisement was published in the Skaneateles Press about Bingo Night. This much loved game used to be played on Saturdays hosted by the Cicero North Syracuse Elks Club. Today, bingo is still held in Cicero North Syracuse on Wednesdays starting at 5PM. The admission fee is 5 dollars. If interested, there are many other establishments in surrounding communities where bingo is held. Including St Mary’s Church in Auburn at on Monday nights, Sacred Heart Basilica in Syracuse on Tuesdays, and at American Legion Bingo on Fridays in Liverpool; all starting at 7PM. Refreshments are available for purchase at each location. Bingo can be a fun and affordable activity, so consider bringing your friends and family to these weekly games.

50 Years Ago

… an advertisement was published in the Skaneateles Press displaying the costs of various Russell Stover chocolates. The Easter greeting box was listed at $1.45, now it sells for $5. The famous marshmallow eggs were about $.90, and are now priced at $4.50. The Easter basket was $1.40 in 1968, but now it costs $20. These chocolates were sold by Hahn’s Pharmacy in Skaneateles. Nowadays, Russell Stover chocolates are sold at CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Target, and many stores online. Everyone enjoys receiving an Easter basket filled with fun treats and surprises. For many years, Russell Stover has been filling kids’ baskets with joy. Even though the prices have skyrocketed, Russell Stover chocolates continue to be very popular for an Easter treat.

75 Years Ago

… an announcement was published in the April 9, 1943 edition of The Skaneateles Press, regarding the money raised by a Sophomore dance. In this notification, it was said that the Sophomore class had raised a record breaking $10. This was the first time that year that a dance was able to break even on their investments. Today, the cost for running dances has increased dramatically. To get into the last dance, the Blizzard Ball, students had to pay a price of $10 for a ticket at the door which means the price today for a single ticket is equal to the record breaking funds raised by a dance in 1943. $10 tickets are a steal when compared to the cost of attending Junior Prom. To help pay for this event, Sophomores run the Sophomore Circus to raise as much money as they can to make their future prom experience memorable. This year alone, the Sophomore class raised around $5,000 at the Circus. Thank you to every community member who attended!

100 Years Ago

… The Skaneateles Press published an article relating to the scarcity of houses in Skaneateles and central New York. This was because building and housing projects were put on hold to accommodate the needs of the war. People looking to buy a house or rent simply could not find one. Today, according to theatlantic.com, the average person buys their first home between ages 31-34. In addition, 50 percent of rented houses belong to people under the age of 30 because they can’t afford to buy a house. The issue in 1918 was people couldn’t locate a house to buy, while today the issue is people can’t afford them. This becomes clear when one considers the fact that the average home today costs $188,900; whereas, in 1918 the average home cost $3,200 (only $57,500 in today’s value).

