Fifth graders raise funds to fight cancer

Fifth grade raises more than $790 for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The fifth grade students at Jordan-Elbridge Middle School raised $791 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society during its Pennies for Patients fundraising effort in March.

Teacher Brian Herne said students exceeded their original goal. In March, students started bringing in coins with a goal of raising $600 by the end of the month.

“The kids were excited to help and exceeded their goal,” Herne said. “We’re so proud of them.”

Emerson Derby took money out of his bank for the cause, and said he was happy to do it.

“It’s just great that we’re raising money for kids and helping make their lives better,” he said.

Seren Gardiner – who did extra chores at home to raise money – felt the same.

“I think it’s so cool that we worked so hard as a class for three weeks and raised all the money we did,” she said.

