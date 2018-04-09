Harvard bound

JE valedictorian accepted to Harvard

Jordan-Elbridge High School Class of 2018 valedictorian Hugh Schader has been accepted to Harvard.

Hugh is completing a rigorous high school academic program with college-level courses in addition to numerous extracurricular activities.

He was a member of cross country and outdoor track teams, and has held membership in the National Honor Society and the Masterminds and science Olympiad teams.

Hugh also took part in the district’s Early College High School program at Onondaga Community College, which he said will help him prepare for college.

“That program was an amazing opportunity. It allowed me to take classes I wouldn’t normally take,” he said.

“I also have to give credit to all the amazing teachers here. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have gotten this far. They’ve helped me advance in math and other subjects.”

His advice for future graduates: “Find something you love to do and pursue it,” he said.

“If you find something you have a passion for, it makes all the difference.”

