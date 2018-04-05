DeWitt spring clean-ups set for April 14 and 21

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

The DeWitt Advisory Conservation Commission will hold its first official town-wide clean-up of the year on Saturday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to noon, and is looking for volunteers.

“We run the most aggressive roadside cleanups,” said Dennis Payne, chair of the DeWitt Advisory Conservation Commission (DACC). “Sometimes we collect two, three or four tons of litter.”

Volunteers should plan to come to DeWitt Town Hall on Butternut Drive or Robbie T’s Pizza on North Street in Jamesville, and bring their own work gloves and dress appropriately to protect themselves against ticks. Trash bags, OCRRA stickers and safety vests will be provided for everyone. Volunteers may clean an area of their choice or one will be assigned to them.

Refreshments will be provided at both town hall and Robbie T’s for all who participate. Robbie T’s will also provide free pizza for everyone.

Students seeking to fulfill community service hours or course requirements are encouraged to volunteer, and should bring necessary documents on the day of to certify their involvement. People who want to help but cannot volunteer on April 21 may contact Payne to clean on a different day.

There will also be an alternative clean-up opportunity in Jamesville on Saturday, April 14. Robbie T’s will allow volunteers to visit his shop on the morning of, beginning at 9 a.m., to provide free pizza.

So far, participating volunteers for the Saturday cleanup include groups from Holy Cross Church and the Jamesville-DeWitt Modified Boys’ Lacrosse team.

“We hope to have many, many people to help us keep all of DeWitt a great place to live, to work in and to visit,” said Payne.

For additional questions or comments, Dennis Payne can be contacted at 315-469-0565 or by email at paynedennis1@gmail.com

