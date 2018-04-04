 

Village of Liverpool budget in process

Taxes stand flat despite $76,000 spending increase

By Russ Tarby

Contributing Writer

Liverpool Village Clerk Mary Ellen Sims presented the tentative 2018-19 village budget to the board of trustees at its March 19 meeting. The proposed budget calls for general fund expenditures of $2,545,051.

While that figure represents a $76,000 increase in spending, village taxes will remain at their current rate of $12.45 per $1,000 of assessed value. For example, a home assessed at $100,000 will receive a village tax bill of $1,245, and each property owner must pay a $130 annual sewer-fund assessment.

To balance the 2018-19 budget, some $136,000 will be appropriated from the village fund balance.

Village residents and property owners are invited to weigh in on the tentative budget at a public hearing scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, at the Village Hall, 310 Sycamore St.

Capital projects include the purchase of a police cruiser for $30,000 and the purchase of a new lawnmower for $15,000. The single largest line in the new budget is, as usual, $413,773 for police salaries.

The 2017- 2018 budget was $2,469,109 for general fund expenses.

The village board of trustees must adopt its 2018-19 spending plan by May 1.

