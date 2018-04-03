Manlius Art Cinema owners celebrate 26-year anniversary

The Manlius Art Cinema on 135 E. Seneca Street will celebrate its 100th year in Manlius this year. (photo by Lauren Young)

Historic theater also turning 100 this year

By Lauren Young

Staff Writer

Manlius Art Cinema will turn 100 years old this year, making it the oldest film house in Onondaga County. On April 1, Nat Tobin will celebrate his 26th year running that 200-seat cinema on 135 E. Seneca Street with his wife Eileen Lowell.

“I’m excited about it, it was a great year for us,” said Tobin. “It’s a passion for us. We feel an obligation to provide the best experience for our audience.”

Manlius Art Cinema, a theatre extending 17 feet wide with eight chairs per row, shows a film at 7:30 p.m. every week night, with matinees on weekends. Before each film Tobin personally greats the crowd before introducing the film selection for the evening, a tradition inspired by an innovative theatre in France.

“I read a story in Variety [magazine] about a French theatre that stayed in business by introducing its films,” said Tobin, who was managing The Westcott Theatre as well at the time. After toying with the idea, he was encouraged to follow through with it. Though it originated at the Westcott, it has become a staple of every Manlius Art Cinema showing.

Over the years, Tobin said they have befriend a number of regulars,from movie buffs to those seeking a more intimate theatre experience.

“We offer something malls don’t, which is a place where people feel welcome,” said Tobin. “Wedon’t like to have our customers processed through the theatre like they are in the malls.”

While the Manlius Art Cinema name is recognizable, it has undergone several name changes over the last century.

In 1918, it was The Stand theatre, owned by Arthur and Arvilla Eastwood. In 1931, it became The Seville, owned by F. Denison Richburg and W. Howard Judge. In 1948, the cinema was sold and reopened as The Colonial Theater. In 1992, it became The Manlius Art Cinema under the management of Tobin and Lowell.

On Dec. 8, the cinema will hold its 100th-year anniversary celebration with a series of five films – “ET,” “Moonrise Kingdom,” “In Bruges,” “Loving Vincent” and “The Big Lebowski.” They will charge 10 cents per ticket — the price back in 1918.

The selection of their films was intentionally diverse. “ET” was chosen for its family-appeal, as was “Moonrise Kingdom” — Tobin’s favorite Wes Anderson film. While Tobin originally wanted to showcase a foreign film, they plan to show “In Bruges” instead — a 2008 film, centered in Belgium, by director Martin McDonagh of “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

“Loving Vincent,” an animated biographical drama about the life of Vincent van Gogh, is theworld’s first fully-painted feature film and isplanned to be shown theatrically for the first time in Syracuse at the Manlius Art Cinema.

The theatre has additionally started offering alternative content at the theater, which features productions from National Theatre Live, Royal Ballet and Royal Opera. On April 14 and 30, they will show the National Theatre Live production of “Julius Caesar” and a showing of “Macbeth” on May 26 and 28. From the Royal Ballet, they will screen “Bernstein Centenary” on May 12 and on April 21 they will show the Royal Opera production of “Carmen.”

“They’re all very well done,” said Tobin.

The Manlius Arts Cinema is currently showing “The Death of Stalin,” directed by Armando Iannucci. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $9 for seniors, students, children and military members; matinees are included.

