NYS DOT travel advisory

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists in Onondaga County that the ramp from westbound I-690 to southbound NY 695 will be closed to all traffic from 7 p.m. on Friday, April 6 to 6 a.m. on Monday, April 9. This closure is necessary to install a 36-inch diameter drainage pipe.

The posted detour will direct motorists three miles further along westbound I-690 to Exit 5 (State Fair Blvd / Van Vleck Road). There they can make two left turns and take eastbound I-690 to back Exit 6, where they can access NY 695.

This work is weather-dependent and will be postponed in the event of a forecast with significant rain.

For up-to-date information, call 511, visit www.511.org or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.

