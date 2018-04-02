Area BOCES students earn awards

Area OCM BOCES students qualify for National Technical Honor Society

OCM BOCES recently inducted 84 Syracuse-area students inducted into the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS). Students that qualify for induction into the technical honor society represent the “best of the best” in CTE programs. The Syracuse-area induction ceremony took place on Tuesday, March 20. An induction ceremony for Cortland-area students will take place on Wednesday, April 4. Ninety-one Cortland-area students will be inducted at that ceremony

To be inducted into the technical honor society students must have an 85 average or higher, 12 or fewer absences from their program for the year and receive a teacher endorsement. Students must also demonstrate attributes that include: respect, honesty, skill, responsibility, leadership, service and citizenship.

LaFayette Central School District: Caitlin Campbell (Cosmetology).

Marcellus Central School District: Ashley Bealer (New Vision Criminal Justice), Hanna Dellostritto (New Vision Criminal Justice), Bridget Fogarty (New Vision Medical Professions), Kate Morris (Media Marketing Communications), Courtney Otis (Physical Therapy Professions), Morgan Stevens (Cosmetology) and Sydney Spanfelner (Physical Therapy Professions).

West Genesee Central School District: Kiara Aponte (New Vision Medical Professions), Marissa Balduzzi (Laboratory Technology), Margaret Bingham (New Vision Criminal Justice), Alison Cox (Media Marketing Technology), Jordyn Crysler (New Vision Medical Professions), Gillian McCaffrey (Health Occupations Technology) and Kevin Nolan (Construction Technology).

Westhill Central School District: Alejandro Amaya (Computer Technology), Luke Bardenett-McDowell (New Vision Medical Professions), Christopher Costello (Media Marketing Communications), Noah Craven (Physical Therapy Professions), Leah Diefendorf (Cosmetology), Alexander Gere (New Vision Criminal Justice), Kayla Helfeld (Cosmetology), Alex Ladstatter (Media Marketing Communications), Haley Mikus (New Vision Medical Professions), Marlena Murphy (New Vision Medical Professions), Isabela Radio-Rodriguez (New Vision Criminal Justice), Tyler Ten Eyck (Media Marketing Communications).

