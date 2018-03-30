 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

John Lincklaen statue coming soon to Lakeland Park

Mar 30, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, News

John Lincklaen statue coming soon to Lakeland Park

Sculptor Dexter Benedict’s bronze model for the statue “Lincklaen’s Vision” to be placed in Lakeland Park. (submitted photo)

The Lincklaen Statue Project Committee has announced it is close to the fundraising goal for the Lincklaen Statue to be erected in Lakeland Park.

As of March 29, cash and pledges received total almost $38,000 or 90 percent of fundraising goal of $42,000. In order to put this effort over its goal, tax free donations are still being received. Send to: Lincklaen Project-Cazenovia Lions Club Foundation, PO Box 618, Cazenovia, NY 13035.

The bronze statue entitled “Lincklaen’s Vision” is currently being developed by Penn Yan sculptor Dexter Benedict. He has created several locally installed sculptures including Jerry Wilson statue in front of Coleman’s Restaurant on Tipperary Hill, The Stone Throwers statues also on Tipperary Hill, the Ben Franklin statue in Franklin Square in Syracuse and many others throughout the United States.

The Lincklaen Statue placement will culminate a year-long celebration of the 225th Anniversary of the founding of Cazenovia in 1793 by John Lincklaen. The statue installation and unveiling are tentatively scheduled for early October.

In addition to the Lincklaen Statue to commemorate Cazenovia’s 225th Anniversary, events are being scheduled this year by The Cazenovia Public Library, The Friends of Lorenzo, the Cazenovia Central School District and other groups. Announcements regarding these activities will be made shortly by the organizers.

Comment on this Story

ESM adds three alumni to Wall of Distinction
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling