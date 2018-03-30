John Lincklaen statue coming soon to Lakeland Park

Sculptor Dexter Benedict’s bronze model for the statue “Lincklaen’s Vision” to be placed in Lakeland Park. (submitted photo)

The Lincklaen Statue Project Committee has announced it is close to the fundraising goal for the Lincklaen Statue to be erected in Lakeland Park.

As of March 29, cash and pledges received total almost $38,000 or 90 percent of fundraising goal of $42,000. In order to put this effort over its goal, tax free donations are still being received. Send to: Lincklaen Project-Cazenovia Lions Club Foundation, PO Box 618, Cazenovia, NY 13035.

The bronze statue entitled “Lincklaen’s Vision” is currently being developed by Penn Yan sculptor Dexter Benedict. He has created several locally installed sculptures including Jerry Wilson statue in front of Coleman’s Restaurant on Tipperary Hill, The Stone Throwers statues also on Tipperary Hill, the Ben Franklin statue in Franklin Square in Syracuse and many others throughout the United States.

The Lincklaen Statue placement will culminate a year-long celebration of the 225th Anniversary of the founding of Cazenovia in 1793 by John Lincklaen. The statue installation and unveiling are tentatively scheduled for early October.

In addition to the Lincklaen Statue to commemorate Cazenovia’s 225th Anniversary, events are being scheduled this year by The Cazenovia Public Library, The Friends of Lorenzo, the Cazenovia Central School District and other groups. Announcements regarding these activities will be made shortly by the organizers.

